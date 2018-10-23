The Awards Wrap: Environ Skin Care recognised as top medical skin care company, Ginologist Floral Gin and Tanqueray take top honours, Galliova Awards winners

South Africa’s Environ Skin Care recognised as Top Medical Skin Care company. Ginologist Floral Gin and Tanqueray are the big winners at the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards. Justine Kiggen takes top honour in 2018 Galliova Awards. Seedstars Cape Town event awards HouseME the title of best startup in Cape Town. The GAPP Awards 2018 – Celebrating the pinnacle of excellence. Novus Holdings wins big at GAPP Awards 2018. 2018 RDDA winners announced. BrandTruth wins big at AMASA Awards 2018.

South Africa’s Environ® Skin Care recognised as Top Medical Skin Care company

Environ Skin Care has been named the “Top Medical Skin Care” company in the prestigious and highly revered Aesthetic Everything® Awards.

Voted on by consumers, the 2018 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards is a global competition run from the USA that recognises excellence across a range of categories. This year’s competition saw more than 30 000 votes cast between September and October 2018 to battle it out for the sought-after aesthetic industry titles. The announcement of Environ’s prestigious win was put up in lights in New York City’s famous Times Square.

“We are honoured to be named the Top Medical Skin Care Company by the Aesthetic Everything® Awards. This award recognises our mission to future-proof skins across the globe and the efficacy of our products, which help create the appearance of more youthful, healthy-looking and beautiful skin,” says Dr Des Fernandes, founder and scientific director at Environ Skin Care.

Cape Town-based Environ has received over 100 other recognitions for outstanding products worldwide. It was also awarded the Swiss Vitamin Institute seal, verifying the strength and effectiveness of their vitamin A moisturisers and serums. The brand is favoured and lauded by international skin care therapists, dermatologists, beauty editors, top film stars and super models.

Since 1990, Environ has used the science of beauty to change the way the world sees skin care. Today the brand has over 140 products in more than 70 countries.

Ginologist Floral Gin and Tanqueray are the big winners at the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards

The Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards, in partnership with Makro and Fitch & Leedes, announced this year’s winning local and international gins at a trendy cocktail event, held at The Empire Rooftop in Parktown on 19 October. Ginologist Floral Gin was awarded first place in the Local Gin category, with Orient placing second. In the International Gin category, Tanqueray came out on top, with Gin Mare taking second spot.

Sixty-one local gins and 13 international gins were shortlisted to four finalists in each category, after being evaluated on their aroma, taste, aftertaste, suitability with tonic, as well as bottle and logo design. The judging panel comprised of South African comedian Lihle Msimang; performer Thami Shobede; sommelier Higgo Jacobs; founder of The Gin Box, Jean Buckham; and Aspasia Karras, magazine supplement publisher at Tiso Blackstar Group.

The four finalists in each category were then evaluated by consumers at blind-tastings held in-store at select Makro outlets around the country.

The shortlisted finalists in the Local Gin category were Ginologist Floral Gin (Craft Link Distillery), Monks Mary Jane (MONKS Distillery (Pty) Ltd), Orient (Pienaar & Son Distilling Co., and Westcliff Copper Distilled (Angel Heart Distillery).

The shortlisted finalists in the International Gin category were Gin Mare (Global Premium Brands), Gordon’s London Dry Gin (Alexander Gordon & Co.), Hendricks Gin, and Tanqueray (The Cameronbridge Distillery).

The combined scores from the judges and consumer tastings determined Ginologist Floral Gin and Tanqueray to be the overall winners.

Justine Kiggen takes top honour in 2018 Galliova Awards

Justine Kiggen, has been named the Galliova Food Writer of the Year in the main print media category of the 29th edition of the Galliova Awards for outstanding food and health writing.

This is the second year that the awards have also included a Broiler Champion accolade – introduced last year following the now joint sponsorship of the Galliova Awards by the country’s broiler producers as well as egg producers under the banner of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) – which was presented to Abigail Donnelly.

In the three affiliated awards, this year’s winners were Liezl Vermeulen for Up-and-Coming Writer of the Year; Salomé Delport for Galliova Health Writer of the Year; and Margie Els-Burger for Galliova Egg Champion of the Year.

The Galliova Awards honour food writers for their excellence in food writing, food styling and the overall promotion of South Africa’s local food culture. Health writers are also recognised for their writing excellence and balanced reporting on health and nutrition issues.

2018 Galliova Winners & finalists

FOOD WRITER OF THE YEAR

Justine Kiggen – Lose It/Fairlady Hannah Lewry – Woolworth Taste Anke Roux – Fresh Living

UP & COMING FOOD WRITER OF THE YEAR

Liezl Vermeulen – Fresh Living Chiara Turilli – My Kitchen

EGG CHAMPION

Margie Els-Burger – Your Family Chiara Turilli – My Kitchen Esther Malan – You/Huisgenoot

BROILER CHAMPION

Abigail Donnelly – Woolworths Taste Margie Els-Burger – Your Family Herman Lensing – Sarie & Sarie Kos

HEALTH WRITER OF THE YEAR

Salomé Delport – Rooi Rose Glynis Horning – Freelance writer Christa Swanepoel – Vrouekeur

ONLINE

No award for 2018

Seedstars Cape Town event awards HouseME the title of best startup in Cape Town

HouseME won the 1st round of Seedstars South Africa and will be heading to the Seedstars South Africa Finals that will be held on 14 November.

At Seedspace Cape Town, ten selected startups were invited to present their companies in front of the local jury panel.

The local winner, HouseME, connects tenants to residential landlords, providing letting services for a fraction of agency fees, “The Airbnb for long-term lets” was selected the best startup in Cape Town for its innovative sustainable solution.

Slide Financial, which offers white-label digital wallets and easy-to-use payment APIs used by businesses to create sharing-economy or investment app, came second and Kuba, which partners with small business owners to bring them digital tools that help them access new markets as well as streamline their operation grabbed the last spot in the top 3. Slide Financial and Kuba will also be heading to the Seedstars South Africa finals.

The other startups invited to pitch were:

DealZapp (Pty) Ltd: a location-based self-service special offers’ platform that will entice customers into your shop and give customers the closest and best deals.

GreenFingers Mobile: enables access to market and finance for small farmers through a digital platform replacing traditional pen and paper management systems.

JOBJACK: an online marketplace for entry-level jobs – disrupting the status quo.

Jumpin Rides (Pty) Ltd: an urban mobility platform providing a commuting service to make more accessible, cheaper and safer transport in South Africa.

Digs Connect: Africa’s largest student accommodation marketplace. Find a room close to your campus.

Tutor Roots: A reliable, secure and convenient way to get an approved tutor for 1-on-1 lessons in the comfort of your own home.

Vibescout: the easiest way to discover things to do near you.

The GAPP Awards 2018 – Celebrating the pinnacle of excellence

The printing, packaging and signage industry came together at a glittering function held at the Centre Court at Emperors Palace to celebrate print quality in all sectors of the industry, at this year’s GAPP Awards.

Winners were presented with custom-designed and handcrafted Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies representing the strength of the industry in the solid metal base and the beauty that it creates in the laser-engraved crystal top. The finalists in each category also received certificates while the runners up received Winning Achiever certificates.

More than 800 entries ranging across 53 categories were received into The GAPP Awards 2018 from more than 135 companies, making this the largest print competition in the world.

All the winners can be seen, here.

Novus Holdings wins big at GAPP Awards 2018

Exceptional quality and superior printing were honoured when printing giant Novus Holdings scooped 11 awards across its eight national printing companies at the GAPP Awards held on 12th October 2018, including one Gold, two Silver and three Bronze awards as well as five runner-up honours entitled ‘Winning Achievers’.

The awards included the following:

Paarl Media – Heatset (Cape):

· Silver for Homechoice in the Gravure printing (publications) category

· Bronze for Musica Entertainer in the Gravure printing (publications) category

· Winning Achiever for Real Estate in the Heatset Webfed (brochures) category

Paarl Media – Heatset (Kwa-Zulu Natal):

· Winning Achiever for Prestige Magazine in the Litho Sheetfed (magazines) category

Paarl Media – Heatset (Gauteng):

· Gold for Justine in the Heatset Webfed (brochures) category

· Silver for Wanted Jewellery in the Heatset Webfed (brochures) category

· Bronze for Hair Health & Beauty in the Heatset Webfed (brochures) category

· Winning Achiever for SA Home Owner in the Heatset Webfed (magazines) category

· Winning Achiever for Amrod in the Heatset Webfed (magazines) category

Paarl Media – Coldset (Gauteng):

· Bronze for China Daily in the Coldset Webfed category

· Winning Achiever for Siyaya Cash n Carry Best Buy in the Coldset Webfed category

This is the second consecutive win for Paarl Media – Heatset (Cape) and Paarl Media – Heatset (Kwa-Zulu Natal), who each won three awards at GAPP Awards 2016.

2018 RDDA winners announced

The 2018 Retail, Design and Development Awards (RDDA) winners were announced on the opening day of the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Annual Congress, held at Durban’s International Convention Centre.

The RDDA winners are awarded annually to entrants that display this seamless harmony of design excellence, innovation and environmental consciousness. This includes instore design, centre redevelopments, expansions of existing shopping centres and development of new centres. Sponsored by Nedbank CIB Property Finance, the 2018 RDDA entrants in the various categories created a huge challenge for the judging panel in this year’s intake as they were all exceptionally designed and presented.

Chief executive officer for the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Amanda Stops said that Shopping Centres and Retailers have become more dynamic over recent years. “Judging the awards have become progressively more difficult as we see even more innovation over the years and this year was no exception. Our country remains world class in terms of the types of centres and stores that have been designed and produced. I would like to congratulate all the entrants in this year’s RDDAs,” she said.

Among the category winners, Whale Coast Mall (left) stood out from the rest of the winners and was named the winner of the coveted Spectrum Award. The Spectrum Award celebrates retail excellence across all disciplines and sectors. It is a platform for recognizing innovation, outstanding economic and creative achievements. This award is selected from all the Retail Design and Development Award winners.

Spectrum Award Winner:

Whale Coast Mall

Architect: Bentel Associates International/JLD

Developer: Dorpstraat (Pty) Ltd

RDDA Category Winners:

Category A: New developments

Winner

Whale Coast Mall

Architect: Bentel Associates International/JLD

Developer: Dorpstraat (Pty) Ltd

Category B: Renovation/Expansion

Winner

Boat Shed

Architect: Leon Saven Design

Developer: V&A Waterfront

Category C: Retail Design – Store

Winner

Relay Denim Bar Braamfontein

Designer: Design Partnership

Owner: TFG

Category C: Retail Design – Restaurant

Winner

Nando’s Horizonview

Designer: Design Partnership

Owner: Nando’s Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd

BrandTruth wins big at AMASA Awards 2018

The 2018 AMASA Awards were held recently, and BrandTruth Integrated Content Practice won big this year by scooping the award for Best Social Media Strategy.

