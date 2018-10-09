The Awards Wrap: SA’s favourite retailers revealed, entries open for Powerpuff Girls Awards

South Africa’s favourite retailers announced in the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey. Finalists revealed in 2018 Pendoring Awards. Girl Power reigns supreme in Cartoon Network, Save the Children partnership! MultiChoice customer experience manager wins CX Impact Award. Finalists named for Zimbabwe Social Media Awards.
SA’s favourite retailers announced in the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey
Now in it’s eleventh year, the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey, conducted by Kantar TNS South Africa, has announced South Africa’s favourite retailers. The Grand Prix for overall best retailer was awarded to Shoprite, with Pick n Pay and Clicks in second and third places respectively.
The Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey provides retailers with deep insights about what consumers really think of their brand – where they’re winning, and where they should be doing more.
More than 2 750 adult respondents over the age of 18, from metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas of the country, were randomly selected and interviewed face-to-face. The final results were weighted to represent the population according to StatsSA 2015 mid-year population estimates.
This year’s survey also took into account the new Socio-Economic Measures (SEM’s). Reardon Sanderson, GM: group sales & marketing for Tiso Blackstar, says: “We believe the research delivered to the market through the Sunday Times/ Sowetan Shopper Survey allows SA’s retailers and advertisers to ‘get inside the heads’ of consumers and what drives their preferences for one retailer over another.”
Gerry Nhlapo, Serena Bharuth and Philip du Toit from Clicks Group
Kantar TNS’ approach considers a retailer’s penetration in the marketplace whilst also examining its relative strength amongst its users and its relative attraction amongst non-users – the concept of relative advantage.
|
Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey Categories
|
Category Winners
|
Bed Stores
|
Bradlows
|
Furniture Stores
|
Bradlows
|
Hardware Stores
|
Cashbuild
|
Health and Beauty Stores
|
Clicks
|
Pharmaceutical Outlets
|
Clicks
|
Entertainment, Online and Book Stores
|
CNA
|
Men’s Clothing Stores
|
Edgars
|
Shoe Stores
|
Edgars
|
Women’s Clothing Stores
|
Edgars
|
Electronics and Household Appliances Stores
|
Game
|
Wholesalers
|
Makro
|
Home Accessories and Décor Stores
|
Mr Price Home
|
Grocery Stores
|
Shoprite
|
Jewellery Stores
|
Sterns
|
Online Stores
|
Takealot.com
|
Tyre and Auto Fitment Centres
|
Tiger Wheel & Tyre
|
Liquor and Bottle Stores
|
Tops at Spar
|
Sports and Outdoor Stores
|
Totalsports
|
Telecommunications Stores
|
Vodacom shop
|
Kids and Baby Clothing Stores
|
Woolworths
|
2018 Grand Prix
|
Index Score
|
1
|
Shoprite
|
83.6
|
2
|
Pick n Pay (Supermarket/Hypermarket/ Family Store)
|
79.61
|
3
|
Clicks
|
78.13
|
4
|
Makro
|
74.18
|
5
|
Edgars
|
72.38
|
6
|
Woolworths
|
72.12
|
7
|
Spar/KwikSpar/Super Spar
|
71.82
|
8
|
Tops at Spar
|
70.23
|
9
|
Checkers/Checkers Hyper
|
67.46
|
10
|
Ackermans
|
67.29
|
2018
|
Home Accessories and Décor Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Mr Price Home
|
66.02
|
2
|
Sheet Street
|
65.70
|
3
|
Woolworths
|
63.68
|
4
|
Boardmans
|
61.91
|
5
|
Home choice
|
56.93
|
6
|
Edgars
|
54.10
|
7
|
@Home
|
54.02
|
8
|
Ackermans
|
48.86
|
9
|
Builders Warehouse
|
48.46
|
10
|
Pep
|
46.99
|
Grocery Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Shoprite
|
83.60
|
2
|
Pick n Pay (Supermarket/Hypermarket/ Family Store)
|
79.61
|
3
|
Spar/KwikSpar/Super Spar
|
71.82
|
4
|
Checkers/Checkers Hyper
|
67.46
|
5
|
Woolworths
|
66.86
|
6
|
Fruit & Veg City
|
56.08
|
7
|
Makro
|
53.68
|
8
|
Game (Foodco)
|
49.14
|
9
|
U-Save
|
49.12
|
10
|
Cambridge Food
|
45.54
|
Electronics and Household Appliances Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Game
|
67.16
|
2
|
Clicks
|
61.62
|
3
|
Makro
|
60.19
|
4
|
Samsung
|
57.81
|
5
|
Dion Wired
|
57.18
|
6
|
Hi-Fi Corporation
|
56.58
|
7
|
House & Home
|
54.27
|
8
|
Shoprite
|
52.13
|
9
|
OK Furniture
|
50.69
|
10
|
@home
|
50.48
|
Jewellery Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Sterns
|
60.86
|
2
|
American Swiss
|
58.02
|
3
|
Galaxy & Co.
|
51.74
|
4
|
Arthur Kaplan
|
48.91
|
5
|
NWJ Fine Jewellery
|
47.13
|
Kids and Baby Clothing Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Woolworths
|
72.12
|
2
|
Ackermans
|
67.29
|
3
|
Edgars
|
61.84
|
4
|
Naartjie
|
61.83
|
5
|
Earthchild
|
59.19
|
6
|
Cotton On Kids
|
54.91
|
7
|
Truworths
|
54.47
|
8
|
Jet
|
53.83
|
9
|
Mr Price
|
53.62
|
10
|
Foschini
|
50.24
|
Liquor and Bottle Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Tops at Spar
|
70.23
|
2
|
Shoprite Liquor Shop
|
62.48
|
3
|
Pick n Pay Liquor
|
60.53
|
4
|
Makro Liquor
|
57.80
|
5
|
Prestons
|
57.43
|
6
|
Liquor City
|
54.92
|
7
|
Ultra Liquors
|
54.71
|
8
|
Checkers Liquor Shop
|
52.29
|
9
|
Metro Liquor
|
49.24
|
10
|
Liquorland
|
48.93
|
Men’s Clothing Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Edgars
|
69.88
|
2
|
Woolworths
|
65.89
|
3
|
Markham
|
64.17
|
4
|
Truworths
|
62.51
|
5
|
Mr Price
|
61.30
|
6
|
Sportscene
|
58.04
|
7
|
The Hub / Meltz
|
54.77
|
8
|
Cotton On
|
53.59
|
9
|
Identity
|
52.92
|
10
|
Old Khaki
|
52.85
|
Online Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Takealot.com
|
57.66
|
2
|
Woolworths.co.za
|
54.84
|
3
|
Mrp.com
|
43.50
|
4
|
PicknPay.co.za
|
43.46
|
Shoe Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Edgars
|
72.14
|
2
|
Woolworths
|
68.67
|
3
|
Spitz
|
65.48
|
4
|
Timberland
|
53.04
|
5
|
Jet
|
51.29
|
6
|
Green Cross
|
50.74
|
7
|
Tekkie Town
|
50.19
|
8
|
Rage
|
48.71
|
9
|
Nine West
|
48.69
|
10
|
Fabiani
|
48.25
|
Entertainment, Online and Book Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
CNA
|
62.05
|
2
|
Musica
|
60.90
|
3
|
Top CD
|
57.83
|
4
|
Exclusive Books
|
57.64
|
5
|
CUM
|
57.39
|
6
|
Takealot.com
|
55.39
|
7
|
Van Schaik
|
54.31
|
8
|
Look & Listen
|
52.42
|
9
|
Shoprite DVD/CD Section
|
49.68
|
10
|
Pick n Pay DVD/CD Section
|
45.31
|
Furniture Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Bradlows
|
58.77
|
2
|
House & Home
|
56.43
|
3
|
OK Furniture
|
54.61
|
4
|
Russells
|
54.10
|
5
|
Lewis
|
53.40
|
6
|
Fair Price
|
51.99
|
7
|
Mr Price Home
|
50.57
|
8
|
@home
|
49.87
|
9
|
Furniture City
|
47.52
|
10
|
Akhona
|
44.36
|
Hardware and Building Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Cashbuild
|
66.13
|
2
|
Build It
|
61.46
|
3
|
Builders (including Warehouse, Express, Trade Depot)
|
59.70
|
4
|
Timbercity
|
51.69
|
5
|
Mica
|
50.05
|
6
|
D.I.Y Depot
|
48.68
|
7
|
Kwik Build
|
47.96
|
8
|
Jack’s Paint & Hardware
|
46.19
|
9
|
BUCO
|
44.77
|
10
|
Boxer Build
|
40.32
|
Health and Beauty Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Clicks
|
77.03
|
2
|
Dischem
|
66.00
|
3
|
Truworths
|
50.30
|
4
|
Woolworths
|
48.92
|
5
|
Edgars
|
48.11
|
6
|
Red Square
|
44.84
|
7
|
The Body Shop
|
41.84
|
8
|
Foschini
|
41.01
|
9
|
JetMart
|
32.91
|
Pharmaceutical Outlets
|
Index score
|
1
|
Clicks
|
78.13
|
2
|
Dischem
|
67.09
|
3
|
Medirite (Shoprite/Checkers)
|
54.49
|
4
|
Link Pharmacy
|
49.45
|
5
|
Pick n Pay Pharmacy
|
45.13
|
6
|
Spar Pharmacy
|
44.33
|
7
|
Alpha Pharm
|
42.02
|
Sports and Outdoor Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Totalsports
|
66.23
|
2
|
Sportscene
|
60.89
|
3
|
Adidas
|
57.91
|
4
|
Nike
|
56.94
|
5
|
Edgars Active
|
53.97
|
6
|
Mr Price Sport
|
53.46
|
7
|
Cape Union Mart
|
52.25
|
8
|
Studio 88
|
50.41
|
9
|
Sportmans Warehouse
|
48.39
|
10
|
Sneakers
|
42.94
|
Telecommunications Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Vodacom shop
|
66.51
|
2
|
Pepcell
|
66.09
|
3
|
MTN store
|
60.19
|
4
|
Telkom Stores
|
53.57
|
5
|
Edgars
|
53.48
|
6
|
Cell C store
|
53.00
|
7
|
Game
|
52.15
|
8
|
Woolworths
|
50.19
|
9
|
Ackermans
|
46.97
|
10
|
Pick n Pay
|
42.15
|
Tyre and Auto Fitment Centres
|
Index score
|
1
|
Tiger Wheel & Tyre
|
62.20
|
2
|
Supaquick
|
55.57
|
3
|
Hi-Q
|
55.16
|
4
|
Dunlop Zone
|
54.49
|
5
|
Mr Exhaust Mr Tyre
|
53.58
|
6
|
Kwik Fit
|
50.04
|
7
|
Speedy
|
49.65
|
8
|
Autozone
|
48.57
|
Wholesalers
|
Index score
|
1
|
Makro
|
74.18
|
2
|
Kit Kat Cash & Carry
|
59.22
|
3
|
Jumbo Cash & Carry
|
54.47
|
4
|
Boxer Superstores
|
52.49
|
5
|
Trade Centre
|
52.04
|
6
|
Metro Cash & Carry
|
51.47
|
7
|
Rhino Cash & Carry
|
48.32
|
8
|
Metro Hyper
|
46.83
|
9
|
Sunshine Cash & Carry
|
44.96
|
10
|
Checkout Supermarket
|
44.23
|
Women’s Clothing Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Edgars
|
72.38
|
2
|
Woolworths
|
70.61
|
3
|
Mr Price
|
66.91
|
4
|
Truworths
|
64.70
|
5
|
Sportscene
|
57.08
|
6
|
Foschini
|
56.87
|
7
|
Cotton On
|
53.99
|
8
|
Ackermans
|
53.69
|
9
|
Jet
|
53.27
|
10
|
H&M
|
52.97
|
Bed Stores
|
Index score
|
1
|
Bradlows
|
57.39
|
2
|
Mr Price Home
|
56.62
|
3
|
OK Furniture
|
55.98
|
4
|
Russells
|
53.49
|
5
|
Lewis
|
52.66
|
6
|
House & Home
|
52.38
|
7
|
Furniture City
|
52.05
|
8
|
Fair Price
|
51.92
|
9
|
The Bed Shop
|
50.84
|
10
|
Sleepmasters
|
50.73
Finalists revealed in 2018 Pendoring Awards
The shortlisted finalists for this year’s edition of the Pendoring Awards have been announced.
For the past 23 years, the awards have been a platform for celebrating and recognising excellent creative and marketing work in South Africa’s 10 indigenous languages, aside from English.
Winners will be announced at a gala event, taking place on 1 November at The University of Johannesburg’s Art Centre.
To see the finalists, click here.
Girl Power reigns supreme in Cartoon Network, Save the Children partnership
If the number of entries already received for the Powerpuff Girls Awards are anything to go by, then many young girls are quietly playing their roles in society through innovation, creativity and technology.
The PPG Awards were launched in August with the aim to celebrate and empower young African girls between the ages of 9 and 14, who are looking for a platform to showcase their super-powers. These girls are ordinary little girls, with superhero skills, who have done extraordinary things to change their world. The three categories represent each of The Powerpuff Girls’ characters, and projects are being submitted in the fields of Technological Innovation (The Buttercup Award), Social Responsibility and Bravery (The Blossom Award); and finally Art and Creativity (The Bubbles Award).
The PPG Awards selection panel is having fun going through the entries received and thrilled to see that there’s immense potential on the continent. Judging by the inspirational ideas from creative young girls in South Africa and Kenya, the future of Africa is bright, and in the right hands!
Entries close on 15 October 2018; Specific guidelines for each category, and the terms and conditions for entry, can be found on www.DStv.com/PPGAwards. Winners will be announced at the end of October and will receive their award at a Gala Dinner held in Johannesburg in November. Each winner, from each of the three categories, will receive $1 500 to help bring their award-winning entry to life with the help of a dedicated mentor, including Toya Delazy as the artistic mentor.
MultiChoice customer experience manager wins CX Impact Award
MultiChoice has congratulated Clint Payne, senior manager customer experience at MultiChoice, on winning a 2018 CX Impact Award. These awards recognise individuals that exemplify creating an excellent customer experience, and who have made a significant impact on their company and its customers.
Payne has taken the guesswork out of the voice of the customer by providing MultiChoice with a solid customer-based performance metric, paired with a unique insight framework that created the blue print against which the company can design (and redesign) customer experiences.
Commenting on winning the award, Payne said: “It’s quite humbling and a little daunting. I’m fortunate to be part of a small but amazing team who inspire and challenge me every day. I’m privileged to work in a company that really lives Customer First, that gives me the opportunity to flex my customer experience muscles.”
Nominees named in Zimbabwe Social Media Awards
The shortlisted nominees have been named for the inaugural Zimbabwe Social Media Awards, with a couple of high profile celebrities in the mix.
The aim of the awards is to recognise and reward the most influential personalities or organisations on social media in the country.
To find out who the nominees are, published by NewsDay, click here.
