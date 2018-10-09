The Awards Wrap: SA’s favourite retailers revealed, entries open for Powerpuff Girls Awards

South Africa’s favourite retailers announced in the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey. Finalists revealed in 2018 Pendoring Awards. Girl Power reigns supreme in Cartoon Network, Save the Children partnership! MultiChoice customer experience manager wins CX Impact Award. Finalists named for Zimbabwe Social Media Awards.

SA’s favourite retailers announced in the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey

Now in it’s eleventh year, the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey, conducted by Kantar TNS South Africa, has announced South Africa’s favourite retailers. The Grand Prix for overall best retailer was awarded to Shoprite, with Pick n Pay and Clicks in second and third places respectively. The Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey provides retailers with deep insights about what consumers really think of their brand – where they’re winning, and where they should be doing more.

More than 2 750 adult respondents over the age of 18, from metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas of the country, were randomly selected and interviewed face-to-face. The final results were weighted to represent the population according to StatsSA 2015 mid-year population estimates. This year’s survey also took into account the new Socio-Economic Measures (SEM’s). Reardon Sanderson, GM: group sales & marketing for Tiso Blackstar, says: “We believe the research delivered to the market through the Sunday Times/ Sowetan Shopper Survey allows SA’s retailers and advertisers to ‘get inside the heads’ of consumers and what drives their preferences for one retailer over another.”

As an indication of how competitive the retail market is, this year’s survey registered 34 new players across 12 categories. Of those 34 additions, 10 were new entrants to the Online Store category, with many of them being established retail brands.

Retailers that placed in the top three of a category were awarded with custom-made Trolley trophies created by the Reaboka Foundation , an NGO committed to the empowerment of rural communities.

Here are the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey winners:

Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey Categories Category Winners Bed Stores Bradlows Furniture Stores Bradlows Hardware Stores Cashbuild Health and Beauty Stores Clicks Pharmaceutical Outlets Clicks Entertainment, Online and Book Stores CNA Men’s Clothing Stores Edgars Shoe Stores Edgars Women’s Clothing Stores Edgars Electronics and Household Appliances Stores Game Wholesalers Makro Home Accessories and Décor Stores Mr Price Home Grocery Stores Shoprite Jewellery Stores Sterns Online Stores Takealot.com Tyre and Auto Fitment Centres Tiger Wheel & Tyre Liquor and Bottle Stores Tops at Spar Sports and Outdoor Stores Totalsports Telecommunications Stores Vodacom shop Kids and Baby Clothing Stores Woolworths

Herewith the Top 10 rankings in each of the 2018 Sunday Times/Sowetan Shopper Survey categories:

2018 Grand Prix Index Score 1 Shoprite 83.6 2 Pick n Pay (Supermarket/Hypermarket/ Family Store) 79.61 3 Clicks 78.13 4 Makro 74.18 5 Edgars 72.38 6 Woolworths 72.12 7 Spar/KwikSpar/Super Spar 71.82 8 Tops at Spar 70.23 9 Checkers/Checkers Hyper 67.46 10 Ackermans 67.29 2018 Home Accessories and Décor Stores Index score 1 Mr Price Home 66.02 2 Sheet Street 65.70 3 Woolworths 63.68 4 Boardmans 61.91 5 Home choice 56.93 6 Edgars 54.10 7 @Home 54.02 8 Ackermans 48.86 9 Builders Warehouse 48.46 10 Pep 46.99 Grocery Stores Index score 1 Shoprite 83.60 2 Pick n Pay (Supermarket/Hypermarket/ Family Store) 79.61 3 Spar/KwikSpar/Super Spar 71.82 4 Checkers/Checkers Hyper 67.46 5 Woolworths 66.86 6 Fruit & Veg City 56.08 7 Makro 53.68 8 Game (Foodco) 49.14 9 U-Save 49.12 10 Cambridge Food 45.54 Electronics and Household Appliances Stores Index score 1 Game 67.16 2 Clicks 61.62 3 Makro 60.19 4 Samsung 57.81 5 Dion Wired 57.18 6 Hi-Fi Corporation 56.58 7 House & Home 54.27 8 Shoprite 52.13 9 OK Furniture 50.69 10 @home 50.48 Jewellery Stores Index score 1 Sterns 60.86 2 American Swiss 58.02 3 Galaxy & Co. 51.74 4 Arthur Kaplan 48.91 5 NWJ Fine Jewellery 47.13 Kids and Baby Clothing Stores Index score 1 Woolworths 72.12 2 Ackermans 67.29 3 Edgars 61.84 4 Naartjie 61.83 5 Earthchild 59.19 6 Cotton On Kids 54.91 7 Truworths 54.47 8 Jet 53.83 9 Mr Price 53.62 10 Foschini 50.24 Liquor and Bottle Stores Index score 1 Tops at Spar 70.23 2 Shoprite Liquor Shop 62.48 3 Pick n Pay Liquor 60.53 4 Makro Liquor 57.80 5 Prestons 57.43 6 Liquor City 54.92 7 Ultra Liquors 54.71 8 Checkers Liquor Shop 52.29 9 Metro Liquor 49.24 10 Liquorland 48.93 Men’s Clothing Stores Index score 1 Edgars 69.88 2 Woolworths 65.89 3 Markham 64.17 4 Truworths 62.51 5 Mr Price 61.30 6 Sportscene 58.04 7 The Hub / Meltz 54.77 8 Cotton On 53.59 9 Identity 52.92 10 Old Khaki 52.85 Online Stores Index score 1 Takealot.com 57.66 2 Woolworths.co.za 54.84 3 Mrp.com 43.50 4 PicknPay.co.za 43.46 Shoe Stores Index score 1 Edgars 72.14 2 Woolworths 68.67 3 Spitz 65.48 4 Timberland 53.04 5 Jet 51.29 6 Green Cross 50.74 7 Tekkie Town 50.19 8 Rage 48.71 9 Nine West 48.69 10 Fabiani 48.25 Entertainment, Online and Book Stores Index score 1 CNA 62.05 2 Musica 60.90 3 Top CD 57.83 4 Exclusive Books 57.64 5 CUM 57.39 6 Takealot.com 55.39 7 Van Schaik 54.31 8 Look & Listen 52.42 9 Shoprite DVD/CD Section 49.68 10 Pick n Pay DVD/CD Section 45.31 Furniture Stores Index score 1 Bradlows 58.77 2 House & Home 56.43 3 OK Furniture 54.61 4 Russells 54.10 5 Lewis 53.40 6 Fair Price 51.99 7 Mr Price Home 50.57 8 @home 49.87 9 Furniture City 47.52 10 Akhona 44.36 Hardware and Building Stores Index score 1 Cashbuild 66.13 2 Build It 61.46 3 Builders (including Warehouse, Express, Trade Depot) 59.70 4 Timbercity 51.69 5 Mica 50.05 6 D.I.Y Depot 48.68 7 Kwik Build 47.96 8 Jack’s Paint & Hardware 46.19 9 BUCO 44.77 10 Boxer Build 40.32 Health and Beauty Stores Index score 1 Clicks 77.03 2 Dischem 66.00 3 Truworths 50.30 4 Woolworths 48.92 5 Edgars 48.11 6 Red Square 44.84 7 The Body Shop 41.84 8 Foschini 41.01 9 JetMart 32.91 Pharmaceutical Outlets Index score 1 Clicks 78.13 2 Dischem 67.09 3 Medirite (Shoprite/Checkers) 54.49 4 Link Pharmacy 49.45 5 Pick n Pay Pharmacy 45.13 6 Spar Pharmacy 44.33 7 Alpha Pharm 42.02 Sports and Outdoor Stores Index score 1 Totalsports 66.23 2 Sportscene 60.89 3 Adidas 57.91 4 Nike 56.94 5 Edgars Active 53.97 6 Mr Price Sport 53.46 7 Cape Union Mart 52.25 8 Studio 88 50.41 9 Sportmans Warehouse 48.39 10 Sneakers 42.94 Telecommunications Stores Index score 1 Vodacom shop 66.51 2 Pepcell 66.09 3 MTN store 60.19 4 Telkom Stores 53.57 5 Edgars 53.48 6 Cell C store 53.00 7 Game 52.15 8 Woolworths 50.19 9 Ackermans 46.97 10 Pick n Pay 42.15 Tyre and Auto Fitment Centres Index score 1 Tiger Wheel & Tyre 62.20 2 Supaquick 55.57 3 Hi-Q 55.16 4 Dunlop Zone 54.49 5 Mr Exhaust Mr Tyre 53.58 6 Kwik Fit 50.04 7 Speedy 49.65 8 Autozone 48.57 Wholesalers Index score 1 Makro 74.18 2 Kit Kat Cash & Carry 59.22 3 Jumbo Cash & Carry 54.47 4 Boxer Superstores 52.49 5 Trade Centre 52.04 6 Metro Cash & Carry 51.47 7 Rhino Cash & Carry 48.32 8 Metro Hyper 46.83 9 Sunshine Cash & Carry 44.96 10 Checkout Supermarket 44.23 Women’s Clothing Stores Index score 1 Edgars 72.38 2 Woolworths 70.61 3 Mr Price 66.91 4 Truworths 64.70 5 Sportscene 57.08 6 Foschini 56.87 7 Cotton On 53.99 8 Ackermans 53.69 9 Jet 53.27 10 H&M 52.97 Bed Stores Index score 1 Bradlows 57.39 2 Mr Price Home 56.62 3 OK Furniture 55.98 4 Russells 53.49 5 Lewis 52.66 6 House & Home 52.38 7 Furniture City 52.05 8 Fair Price 51.92 9 The Bed Shop 50.84 10 Sleepmasters 50.73 Finalists revealed in 2018 Pendoring Awards The shortlisted finalists for this year’s edition of the Pendoring Awards have been announced. For the past 23 years, the awards have been a platform for celebrating and recognising excellent creative and marketing work in South Africa's 10 indigenous languages, aside from English. Winners will be announced at a gala event, taking place on 1 November at The University of Johannesburg's Art Centre.

Girl Power reigns supreme in Cartoon Network, Save the Children partnership If the number of entries already received for the Powerpuff Girls Awards are anything to go by, then many young girls are quietly playing their roles in society through innovation, creativity and technology. The PPG Awards were launched in August with the aim to celebrate and empower young African girls between the ages of 9 and 14, who are looking for a platform to showcase their super-powers. These girls are ordinary little girls, with superhero skills, who have done extraordinary things to change their world. The three categories represent each of The Powerpuff Girls’ characters, and projects are being submitted in the fields of Technological Innovation (The Buttercup Award), Social Responsibility and Bravery (The Blossom Award); and finally Art and Creativity (The Bubbles Award). The PPG Awards selection panel is having fun going through the entries received and thrilled to see that there’s immense potential on the continent. Judging by the inspirational ideas from creative young girls in South Africa and Kenya, the future of Africa is bright, and in the right hands! Creative Artist Extraordinaire

Tech and Science Inventor

Tech and Science Inventor

Social Helper Entries close on 15 October 2018; Specific guidelines for each category, and the terms and conditions for entry, can be found on www.DStv.com/PPGAwards . Winners will be announced at the end of October and will receive their award at a Gala Dinner held in Johannesburg in November. Each winner, from each of the three categories, will receive $1 500 to help bring their award-winning entry to life with the help of a dedicated mentor, including Toya Delazy as the artistic mentor. MultiChoice customer experience manager wins CX Impact Award MultiChoice has congratulated Clint Payne, senior manager customer experience at MultiChoice, on winning a 2018 CX Impact Award. These awards recognise individuals that exemplify creating an excellent customer experience, and who have made a significant impact on their company and its customers. Payne has taken the guesswork out of the voice of the customer by providing MultiChoice with a solid customer-based performance metric, paired with a unique insight framework that created the blue print against which the company can design (and redesign) customer experiences. Commenting on winning the award, Payne said: "It's quite humbling and a little daunting. I'm fortunate to be part of a small but amazing team who inspire and challenge me every day. I'm privileged to work in a company that really lives Customer First, that gives me the opportunity to flex my customer experience muscles." Nominees named in Zimbabwe Social Media Awards The shortlisted nominees have been named for the inaugural Zimbabwe Social Media Awards, with a couple of high profile celebrities in the mix. The aim of the awards is to recognise and reward the most influential personalities or organisations on social media in the country. To find out who the nominees are, published by NewsDay, click here.