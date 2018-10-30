The Awards Wrap: Top Employer Award for Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, MMA Smarties shortlist announced, Anele Mdoda shines

Top Employer Award for Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages. Top agency for Top Brands is Ogilvy. High fives all round for FCB Africa clients on Top Brands lists. Engen scoops Top Brands for the 8th consecutive time. MMA SA Smarties 2018 shortlist announced. Penquin and Spitfire Inbound trump at New Generation Awards. Anele Mdoda voted Joburg’s Best Radio Personality.

Top Employer Award for Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) has again been recognised as one of the top employers in South Africa. The Top Employer’s Institute recently announced its Top Employers 2019 for South Africa list.

The list assessed 99 organisations in the country, specifically focusing on companies that have created exceptional employee conditions and environments. This is the ninth year that CCPB has been recognised and awarded the accolade of Top Employer certification.

Companies who qualify as a top employer in South Africa are evaluated in terms of talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and finally, culture.

The local bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products in the Western and Northern Cape employs over 1300 people who work at the Parow Industria Head Office and manufacturing plant, and across the regional offices in Athlone, Worcester, Hermanus, Vredenburg, Paarl, Koelbly and Vredendal.

Top agency for Top Brands is Ogilvy

Ogilvy SA retained the Robyn Putter Award in the prestigious 2018 Sunday Times Top Brands awards, for the agency which delivers the greatest number of creative campaigns for Top Brands category winners.

The Sunday Times Top Brands Survey polls 3 500 individuals and 460 business decision makers to discover the most popular brands each year among general consumers and business leaders across 32 different categories.

The 2018 survey is the 20th edition of the awards and KFC took the overall Grand Prix among consumers and Vodacom, Capfin, Carling Black Label, Coca-Cola, Dove and Woolworths were other Ogilvy clients acknowledged as Top Brands.

Ogilvy SA CEO Alistair Mokoena said the agency was on a roll with strong performances at Cannes, the Loeries, Apex and Bookmarks but said that this win was always special because “it’s named after Ogilvy SA’s greatest creative champion, the late Robyn Putter, and we’re always keen to honour his memory by showing that we’re still where he left us – up there with the best.”

High fives all round for FCB Africa clients on Top Brands lists

With 16 brands mentioned a total of 27 times across 18 different categories, FCB Africa group’s clients certainly proved their marketing mettle in the Sunday Times 2018 Top Brands survey.

In particular, FCB Africa clients accounted for the three major awards in the consumer section of the survey with Koo receiving the Grand Prix as the Overall Favourite Brand, and Coca-Cola taking the Social Investment Award and the Green Award.

In fact, three FCB Africa clients made it to the Top 10 Overall Favourite Brand list (Koo, Coca-Cola and Tastic Rice), two made it to the Top 10 Social Investment list (Coca-Cola and Tiger Brands) and two to the Top 10 Green list (Coca-Cola and Tiger Brands).

In addition, Tastic Rice was named the number one brand in the Essential Foods consumer category, Koo the number 1 brand in the Tinned Goods consumer category, and Coca-Cola the number 1 brand in the Soft Drinks consumer category.

FCB Africa brands achieving number two positions included Savanna Dry in the Cider consumer category and Toyota in the Car Companies business category.

Other FCB Africa brands acknowledged by the survey were Albany, Amarula, Sprite, FishAways, Sunlight Soap, Ingrams, Mrs Balls, Debonairs Pizza, Absa and Sasol.

Based on this performance, FCB Africa was the runner up for the Robyn Putter Award. This recognises the contributions made by creative agencies in support of winning brands, with the winner decided on a points system, based on the performance of its clients in the survey.

Engen scoops Top Brands for the 8th consecutive time plus Ask Afrika Orange Index award

Consumers have backed Engen as their favourite petrol station in the country for the eighth consecutive year, again confirming the company’s brand leadership and market strength in the South African petroleum industry.

The accolade was attributed to Engen in the Sunday Times Top Brands, which recognises brands that have earned top consumer sentiment in South Africa over the past 12 months.

Seelan Naidoo, Engen’s General Manager: Retail notes that just over one in every four litres of petrol purchased in SA is from Engen with 137 million customer visits to Engen forecourts in 2017, which was slightly up from the previous year.

Engen also recently achieved the highest service score in the Petroleum Station category of South Africa’s premier service excellence benchmark, the Ask Afrika Orange Index Awards.

Over 30 industries and 165 companies form part of the survey and are ranked based on 10 most relevant service benchmarks according to the customer experience.

The study uses a robust sample of 15 000 participants, and benchmarks how consumers expect to be treated, and provides insights for brands to influence the consumer experience.

MMA SA Smarties 2018 shortlist announced

The MMA SA Smarties has confirmed its shortlist of winners for 2018. The Smarties Awards is the only global mobile marketing awards programme that honours innovation, creativity and most importantly, measures the impact and success mobile has on business.

The Shortlist winners in each category are:

CATERGORY Entry Name Advertiser Brand Lead Agency Products & Services #ShieldReady Shield Gorilla Debonairs Smokin’ BBQ Debonairs AdColony Lead Generation KFC CRM Rewards Program KFC Yonder Media Shoprite Checkers Win a Car Shoprite Yonder Media Capfin Capfin Mindshare Location based KFC Zinger KFC Vicinity Media Lucozade Suntory Mindshare Dischem – Winter Care Guide Dischem Mobiclicks Mobile Social #ShieldReady Shield Gorilla Miller Genuine Draft Mbali Chatbot Miller Just Palm Pressure Moments Shield Gorilla Mobile Video OMO Father’s Day OMO Digitas Liquorice Heineken Aurora Heineken AdColony Knorr Whatsfordinner Leave No Food Behind Knorr Digitas Liquorice Volkswagen SA – How to Adventure 360 Volkswagen Mobiclicks Cross Media Surf School of Shine Surf Digitas Liquorice Fruit-Full mobile game Tru Cape Fruit Red Cherry Interactive Be The Next Champion Shield Gorilla Cross Mobile Lucozade Suntory Mindshare Innovation Add Hope VR KFC Mark 1 Miller Genuine Draft Mbali Chatbot Miller Just Palm Lucozade Suntory Mindshare Fruit-Full mobile game Tru Cape Fruit Red Cherry Interactive Unilever Top Sellers Unilever Digitas Liquorice Brand Awareness #ShieldReady Shield Gorilla World Toilet Day 2017 Domestos Niche Guys Killer Combinations Domestos Niche Guys Add Hope VR KFC Mark 1 Relationship Building/ CRM Unilever Top Sellers Unilever Digitas Liquorice KFC CRM Rewards Program KFC Yonder Media Social Impact Coding a Better Future ABSA YDigital Add Hope VR KFC Mark 1

The awards evening will be held at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Nov 1st 2018.

Penquin and Spitfire Inbound trump at New Generation Awards

Spitfire Inbound, Penquin and their clients have received a Gold and four Silver accolades at this year’s 2018 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Founded in 2012, the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards are the largest celebrated digital media awards in the country. The awards celebrate ingenuity, with a specific focus on results and insight-based success.

The awards won are:

– Best Marketing Automation Campaign: GOLD WINNER: Suzuki Auto South Africa – Penquin and Spitfire Inbound – Nowhere to go but UP

– SILVER WINNER: Rentokil Initial – Spitfire Inbound – Digital Growth Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency

– SILVER WINNER: Penquin & Spitfire Inbound – Suzuki Auto South Africa – Suzuki Ignis Launch

– Blogging Excellence SILVER WINNER: Penquin/ Spitfire Inbound

Anele Mdoda voted Joburg’s Best Radio Personality

Radio and TV presenter, Anele Mdoda, has been voted as Joburg’s Best Radio Personality and her show the 947 Breakfast Club with Anele was voted as the Best Breakfast Show in Joburg in the annual Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Awards celebrates the best of the best in the city all decided and voted for by Leisure Options Readers. The survey gives readers the chance to vote for what and who makes living in Joburg so great and it gives recognition to deserving local businesses and of course acknowledges personalities like Anele Mdoda.

Anele believes that it’s important to be acknowledged by your listeners. “These people have choices, every morning between 6am and 9am, on who they will start their day with. I’m thrilled they choose me and my team on 947 and acknowledge us for the work we put into the show,” said Anele.

“Radio is about connecting with your audience, speaking to them as though they are your best friend and maintaining an authentic approach to everything you do,” she added.

Next on Anele’s list is the Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards where she is nominated as Favourite Radio Personality and Favourite TV Presenter for her work on Real Talk with Anele. To vote for Anele, go to mzansimagic.dstv.com

Anele’s role within the media industry is evolving. Her interest in what happens behind the scenes was piqued a while back. Not one to rest on her laurels, Anele has started a content production company with two partners. Still in the early stages of the business, Anele will reveal more about her vision for the company at the appropriate time.

The Awards Wrap is published every Tuesday in our newsletter. Please send all awards news to michael@wagthedog.co.za.