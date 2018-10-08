Unilever to move its African agency business to PHD

[BREAKING NEWS] Earlier this year Unilever, one of the world’s leading advertisers, announced its intention to review its creative and media agency networks.
Reliable sources informed The Media Online today [Monday] of the appointment of Omnicom Media Group’s PHD Network to handle Unilever’s media planning and buying across the continent.
The African business is said to be worth around $100 million.
OMG Africa CEO, Josh Dovey, was able to confirm the move but declined to comment further.
