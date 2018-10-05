World of Media: Renault shakes up the agency model, GSK in final round of media review, Turkey and Venezuela slam international media

Renault combining its agencies into a single entity. GSK Pharma in final surprise round of media review. Turkish President on the offensive against foreign media. DAN buys Russian pharma specialist media agency. Indonesian authorities battle tsunami of fake news.

Renault combining its agencies into a single entity

In a possible world first, Renault is re-looking at the model of its agencies, making the decision to combine them into a single entity. The French car manufacturer will be bringing together Omnicom’s OMD (responsible for media) and Publicis (responsible for creative), whether the agencies like it or not.

The aim of the move is to streamline agency processes, making sure that all parties are on the same page and work in synergy together.

Renault does have the option to get rid of most of its agencies and take the work in-house, but Bastien Schupp, Renault’s VP for global brand strategy and marketing, commented that this move would not be as effective as the single entity being created.

To read more about the move, published by WARC,

GSK Pharma in final surprise round of media review

After a gruelling five month process, the GSK Pharma media review is now in its final weeks.

However, the agencies in the running (speculated to be incumbents PHD and MediaCom, a Publicis solution, and an unnamed Dentsu network) were surprised by a summon to London for a final “negotiation week”.

Very few people, if no one at all, saw the move coming. But on the line is a lot of money. According to R3, the company spends an estimated $1.5 billion or more around the world each year.

To read more about the situation, published by AgencySpy,

Turkish President on the offensive against foreign media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lashed out at foreign media, citing an “international smear campaign” against him and the country’s government.

He says that there is “much inaccurate information against us in Western Media”, and has called on Turkish academics to assist in a campaign to correct these reports and give the truth about the country.

He added that democracy is not possible with the media, as even the most powerful countries in the world are being ruled by the media.

To read more of his comments, published by Hurriyet Daily News,

Venezuela in the same boat

In a similar vein, Venezuela’s Ambassador to St. Lucia, Lieff Escalona believes her country is the target of a co-ordinated international media propaganda campaign.

Believing that powerful global media organisations are spreading fake news about Venezuela and its “supposed humanitarian crisis”, Escalona stated that just last month there were “187 false reports from international media sources”.

To read more, published by The Voice,

Dentsu acquires Aaron Lloyd, pharma specialist Russian media agency The Dentsu Aegis Network has bought a Russian media agency specialising in the pharmaceutical category. President and CEO of the global media business, Toshihiro Yamamoto, said DAN had bought Aaron Lloyd. Aaron Lloyd, founded in 1999, comprises Aaron Lloyd Media LLC, Media Health Division LLC and Vizeum Health LLC, and is currently the largest full-service media agency dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry in Russia. It is a part of the Bionika Group which provides diverse 360 degree marketing and consulting solutions to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. For more, read the story on PPC. A tsunami of fake news A terrible situation is being made worse as Indonesian authorities are forced to fight fake news – or hoax news as it’s called there – in the wake of the tsunami which killed close to 1 400 people last week. Rumours on social media are creating more havoc, police said after arresting eight people for spreading false information. The false information included Facebook posts predicting another major earthquake imminently. Other false reports included one on the supposed death of the mayor of Palu, and another that said a major dam on the island had cracked and was about to burst, Quartz reported. The country was already dealing with fake news that has been blamed for stirring up ethnic and religious tensions as the country gears up for national elections next year. For the full report, visit Quartz. U7 to build higher standard of openness and honesty in digital marketing Advertisers and agencies in Australia have created a new organisation aimed at building a “higher standard of openness and honesty”. Called U7, it was started by Unruly, a News Corp brand.

The U7 is the creation of News Corp-owned Unruly which said brands have been force-fed solutions from adtech firms. “We want to prove that adtech can live up to a higher standard of openness and honesty. For too long clients have had to put up with solutions forced upon them from adtech companies,” said Unruly chief executive, Norm Johnston. Unruly said the purpose of the U7 is to create dialogue between agencies and advertisers to ensure brands play an “active role in the future of digital marketing”. The “client-powered” independent council includes senior executives from Diageo, Samsung, Nestle, Unilever, L’Oreal, GSK, American Express and IHG. Agencies on the council include WPP agency Wavemaker, Havas and Dentsu, Mumbrella reported. For more, read the story on Mumbrella.