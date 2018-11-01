Media moves: Showmax launches free data deal with Vodacom, Entrepreneur print mag to close, Carol Mohlala new director of AIP

Print edition of Entrepreneur magazine SA to close as focus moves to exclusively digital. New executive director for AIP. Boitumelo Moselane joins Eaton as HR director. Zoona CEO named social entrepreneur of the year as the company closes additional funding. AMASA Joburg announces new committee. Columinate raises African ambitions by joining Insites Consulting. CGTrader offers integration of its technology with e-commerce giant Shopify. SABC and MICT SETA internship launch and learnership graduation. Global digital agency turns 10 and eyes African expansion. Latest edition of JHP Gourmet Guide out now. Rebrand redefines direction for Ozone Information Technology Distribution. Learn how to write a speech. Seedstars Africa Summit in Tanzania in December.

This week’s BIG move: Print edition of Entrepreneur Magazine SA to close as focus moves to exclusively digital

Entrepreneur Media SA is to stop publishing Entrepreneur Magazine and focus exclusively on digital assets. The January 2019 edition will be the final print issue.

While advertising spend across the print industry has declined over the past few years, there is a growing demand for targeted digital advertising.

“Entrepreneur Media SA’s website – EntrepreneurMag.co.za – provides business insights to aspiring and existing business owners and receives in excess of one million page impressions per month; however we believe there is great potential to grow this audience,” said Nadine Todd, current editor of Entrepreneur Magazine SA, and soon-to-be, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur.com South Africa.

In line with this new strategy, Entrepreneur Media SA will be launching Entrepreneur.com in South Africa in early 2019 to replace EntrepreneurMag.co.za. All staff members with roles affected by this change in strategy have been offered positions within the Group.

“Since its launch in 2006, Entrepreneur Magazine has won numerous local and international awards for publishing excellence due to the hard work and dedication of an exceptional team,” Todd said. “We will continue to exercise these talents in producing world-class business content for our new digital assets and custom content projects.”

People moves

New executive director for AIP

Carol Mohlala is the new executive director of the Association of Independent Publishers, its board announced this week.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to be part of the most progressive organisation in the media sector,” Mohlala said. “I am of the strong view that community media plays an integral role in advancing our democracy. I hope that under my leadership the AIP will continue its great work and grow in both numbers and impact.”

This media studies and industrial sociology graduate is a writer, editor and communications strategist who also studied financial journalism through the Gordon Institute of Business Studies.

Mohlala’s passion for media and communication sees her using her skills to drive her continued commitment to the effective communication of key messages to the most vulnerable in society. This work lends itself to the betterment of the communities Mohlala serves through her efforts within the NGO sector as well as her current role as media and communications manager for Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR).

Boitumelo Moselane joins Eaton as HR director

Eaton has appointed Boitumelo Moselane as human resources director for Eaton South Africa.

Moselane will be responsible for the formulation of HR strategies, as well as overseeing the entire HR generalist function, including learning and development, change management and labour relations functions for Eaton in South Africa.

“Skills development, inclusion and diversity are the cornerstones of the Eaton business philosophy. I look forward to contributing to these, as well as Eaton’s continuous transformation journey,” said Moselane.

Zoona CEO named social entrepreneur of the year as the company closes additional funding

Zoona Group CEO Mike Quinn was named as one of Schwab Foundation’s Social Entrepreneurs of the Year 2018 at an exclusive event in New York. The prestigous honour was awarded to 12 social entrepreneurs from around the world who through their work and organizations address social problems in ways that benefit the marginalized and have achieved meaningful impact.

“Social Entrepreneurs leverage the power of market forces and business principles to solve social problems in ways that benefit the marginalized and the poor,” said Hilde Schwab, hairperson and co-founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

In accepting the award Quinn said “This award is great recognition for what Zoona has achieved in Africa and I am honoured to receive it on behalf of the team. At Zoona we combine entrepreneurship and technoloy to deliver essential financial services to those who need them most.”

Zoona has this week announced that they have closed funding from impact investor, Rippleworks. This is the first of its kind for RippleWorks an organization that supports ventures that are creating products and services that have the potential to empower millions in a critically positive way.

AMASA Joburg announces new committee

The Johannesburg chapter of the Advertising Media Association of South Afric) has announced the committee that will be guiding the chapter’s work over the course of the next year. Made up of prominent industry professionals, the committee will be responsible for fulfilling AMASA’s core mandate, which is to promote the education and skills development of people working in the media, marketing and advertising, as well as of those who aspire to a career in this dynamic industry.

The members of the committee for 2018/19 are:

Chairperson and AMASA board member: Wayne Bishop ) ( MD, PHD Johannesburg) Vice Chairperson and Gordon Patterson ALP Portfolio: Memoria Masilela (account manager, United Stations) Forum Portfolio: Andrew Maluleke (Gauteng regional strategic sales manager, Independent Media) Communications Portfolio: Fatima Ouanssaidi (CEO, OnPoint PR) Golf and AMASA Awards Portfolio: Taryn Hood (Business transformation leader, Publicis Media) AMASA Awards portfolio: Charlie Wannell (head of marketing, Mediamark) VEGA Portfolio: Dimakatso Motsie (implementation strategist, FNB) Workshop Portfolio: Fagan Abraham (media strategist, OMD) Membership and annual party portfolio: Nelly Gumede (digital advertising consultant, Yellow Pages) Annual party portfolio: Lindile ‘Li’ Ndube (commercial manager, United Stations) Digital Portfolio: Prashant Bhaga (head of digital development business, Yellow Pages)

Itec Communications has Jonathan Williamson as its new sales and commercial head

Itec Communications has named telecommunications industry veteran Jonathan Williamson as its new sales and commercial head as it looks to position itself as fully-fledged communication service provider (CSP) within the local data and connectivity space.

Williamson says his immediate challenges include building the Itec Communications value proposition as a one-stop business communications provider, increasing the company’s product stack and rejuvenating the reseller programme.

“The skills and ability that we have to deliver quality connectivity must be the best-kept secret in the industry,” said a bullish Williamson. “My team and I are going to change that. We’re led by experienced, qualified people who have voice and data in their DNA, and I have no doubt the market is going to respond positively.”

Business moves

Columinate raises African ambitions by joining Insites Consulting

Modern insights agency Columinate is joining forces with global consumer insight and collaboration agency, InSites Consulting. Founded in 2008, Columinate was South Africa’s first modern insights agency, under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Henk Pretorius. By joining InSites Consulting, Columinate raises its African growth ambitions.

InSites Consulting is recognised among the top 100 largest and top 10 most innovative market research agencies in the world. The agency helps global brands to make better and faster marketing decisions, combining smart digital technology with contemporary marketing know-how.

“We have been paying close attention to Columinate’s development and growth for a few years now, and it’s refreshing to see that both our agencies share such a strong cultural DNA and the same approach to client service,” said Tim Duhamel, co-founder and CSO of InSites Consulting.

Pretorius will adopt the role of MD of the South African office, and will also join the global InSites Consulting organisation as a managing partner. His broader focus includes defining the strategic direction of InSites Consulting to help it achieve its ambitious corporate goals.

Showmax launches free data deal with Vodacom

Showmax has launched a new deal with Vodacom featuring free access to the Showmax service and free Showmax data. Vodacom customers who add Showmax to their bill between 1 November 2018 and 31 January 2019 will receive 15 GB of free Showmax data* (5 GB per month for three months). On top of this, the usual Showmax R99 per month subscription fee will be waived for three months. There’s no contract or lock-in period – Showmax can be cancelled at any time.

This free data deal with three months of free access to Showmax is exclusive to Vodacom customers. The deal is open to both prepaid and contract customers.

Once the three months’ free access period has expired, customers will then be charged R49 per month for Showmax for the following nine months. In total, this means that a year of Showmax, which would normally cost R1 188, will instead only cost R441 – and that’s with the 15 GB of free Showmax data during the first three months.

CGTrader offers integration of its technology with e-commerce giant Shopify

CGTrader, one of the world’s leading 3D model marketplaces, offers integration of its technology with the Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify. As part of the integration, CGTrader will help Shopify to create an all new shopping experience using 3D modeling and Augmented Reality (AR). The merchants on Shopify will be able to access CGTrader’s services through the Shopify experts’ site.

“This integration can help businesses turn their products into a 3D visual format using the latest 3D modeling and AR technologies,” said Dalia Lasaite, CEO and co-founder of CGTrader. She noted that 3D is the future for e-commerce and within a few years will replace a significant part of today’s 2D online shopping experience.

CGTrader offers the kinds of services that are critical for e-commerce of the future. “Shopify has chosen us to provide the services needed to make this revolution happen as demand for 3D models in e-commerce sector is expanding rapidly,” says CGTrader’s Lasaite.

Parallel Wireless to provide 4G LTE in Ghana

Parallel Wireless is to partner with the Telesol 4G brand, the fastest LTE network in Ghana. Parallel Wireless makes deployments as easy and as cost-effective as Wi-Fi and will use its services to connect citizens and businesses in Ghana with 4G wireless services.

African countries face severe constraints in the development of even the fixed-line infrastructure. However, African countries also have the opportunity to leapfrog the development of fixed-networks, into new technologies such as 4G/LTE with its massive potential for communication and data transmission that will benefit developing economies.

Making moves

SABC and MICT SETA internship launch and learnership graduation

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), have launched the SABC’s 2018/19 Internship Programme, and celebrated the graduation of learners who participated in the Sound Technology (NQF Level 5), Film and Television (NQF Level 5) and New Venture Creation (NQF Level 2) Learnership programmes in the 2016/17 financial year.

The internship programme is funded by the MICT SETA and will cater for 300 interns, with the aim of creating a talent pool in the ICT sector and give opportunities to graduates who have never had work experiential learning or work exposure. These interns will be placed in various departments across the SABC.

“SABC has partnered with MICT SETA as part of the public broadcaster’s commitment to youth skills development, with particular focus on the disadvantaged communities of our county,” said Madoda Mxakwe, SABC Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO).

Charlton Philiso, acting CEO of MICT SETA said “the MICT SETA recognises the need to partner with industry to develop sustainable interventions that address skills development and ensure a successful digital broadcasting skills legacy”.

The partnership between the SABC and MICT SETA is a means to close the skills gap in the country, by transferring critical skills to our youth and preparing them for the job market.

Global digital agency turns 10 and eyes African expansion

Global social performance agency AdGlow celebrated 10 years in business in October. Founded by just five members in Spain in 2008, it has evolved into a widely respected multinational with a presence in 15 countries, including South Africa.

AdGlow opened its doors in South Africa in September 2016 with Hippo as their first client and the Dentsu Aegis Network as their agency partner. Catherine Jenkins joined at the helm as country manager in March 2017. She now has a full team in SA, as well as a dedicated support team in Madrid.

“It has been an adventure, with massive learning curves, and very steady growth,” said Jenkins. “We have focused on strengthening our relationships and partnerships, and becoming part of the furniture across all of our clients. We are extremely excited about the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

AdGlow director and Head of International Expansion Ricardo Reis agreed: “Operating in South Africa has been such a great experience! Catherine has forged great relationships with clients and partners alike, including our global partners, to take AdGlow South Africa to a higher level.”

Latest edition of JHP Gourmet Guide out now

The launch of the 2019 Gourmet Guide, and announcement of the awarded and plated chefs and restaurants, took place on 29 October at The Restaurant @ The Nek, which opened in October.

“Having been plated in the 2017 and 2018 JHP Gourmet Guide™, it is a privilege to be hosting the 2019 launch and welcoming the top chefs in SA to our new fine dining restaurant.

“The awards are very special, to be associated with the best of our business is an honour and something to be proud of. The JHP Gourmet Guide™ is a beautifully published book of all the top restaurants in our country, and one that I’m proud to be a part of,” said chef Dylan Laity.

It was launched by Jennie Handley. She owns a brand performance business, and in addition to producing and curating the annual JHP Gourmet Guide™, has written three bestselling business books aimed at inspiring and empowering people in business. The first JHP Gourmet Guide™ was launched in 2016/17, the 2018 guide won an international Gourmand World Cookbook Award. The 2019 guide will be available in leading bookstores, Woolworths and online at R299.

Plated chefs were given plates and bespoke wine coolers crafted by Mervyn Gers Ceramics, and the five Haute Performance Award winners received a custom-designed collector’s item of crockery, and an artisanal mixer from KitchenAid.

Rebrand redefines direction for Ozone Information Technology Distribution

Ozone Information Technology Distribution has changed its name from Ozone Information Technology Solutions. The change in name accompanies a shift in strategic focus as the brand adopts a title more suited to its growth plans and future.

“We changed our name from Information Technology Solutions to Information Technology Distribution as it more accurately reflected our offering and how we work with our partners and clients,” said Henk Olivier, MD, Ozone Information Technology Solutions. “We are becoming known as the reliable distribution hub of superlative IT solutions so it made sense to adjust the name to suit our role.”

Ozone Information Technology Distribution was established in 2009 as a premier distribution hub for leading IT products in South Africa. For the Diary

Seedstars Africa Summit in Tanzania in December

The Seedstars Africa Summit 2018 is back and will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 11-13 December.

It will bring together some top-notch stakeholders from the tech entrepreneurship ecosystems in Africa and abroad, to share insights, gain key learnings, foster collaboration and investment opportunities, enable connections and promote tech entrepreneurship as a way to impact people’s lives in the continent and reach the Sustainable Development Goals proclaimed by the United Nations.

