Airport Ads rebrands and shifts focus













At an intimate relaunch event, Provantage Media Group (PMG) outlined the reasoning behind and the new direction of its airports division, Airport Ads.

“Our brands a lot more sophisticated. We have to also reflect the spaces that we operate in. Most airports around the world are being rebuilt, especially in Africa. These are large investments that governments and parastatals make, they are sophisticated environments so we wanted our brand to reflect that,” comments PMG founder Jacques du Preez.

He adds, “We’re also moving in the digital technology space, with digital, place-based networks and digital out of home. We’re launching Visionet and extending that network, which is large-format screens. So making the brand a lot more classy and sophisticated to reflect the spaces and audience we actually operate in.”

PMG is currently extending Airport Ads’ footprint across Africa and the Middle East, with new contracts having been secured in airports in Dubai and Tunisia recently.

Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO of PMG and head of Airport Ads explains, “This brand rejuvenation emphasises both exclusivity and attention to detail – it speaks to our ability to offer unlimited opportunities to brands of distinction, through both impressive inventory and exceptional service. It also contributes additional sophistication and global reach.”

New design features

A new logo was unveiled, which draws on elements of aircraft design, while the colour palette of gold, black and white emphasises understated elegance, which is targeted at upper LSM consumers and brands (the direction Airport Ads is now flying in).

A new tagline, ‘Limitless Solutions’, aligns with travel, but also with vision and the need to exceed client expectations.

Here are some pictures from the re-branding event:

Provantage Media Group founder Jacques du Preez











Provantage Media Group deputy CEO Mzi Deliwe









Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za or brattm@tisoblackstar.co.za