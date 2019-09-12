Where creative meets data – Hoorah Digital 2.0

Combining data, creativity, and media tech is the core component of Hoorah Digital’s new strategy.
“In a lot of agencies, you’ll be given a creative concept and asked to make it work with the programmatic and data tools at your disposal,” explains Jay Thomson, Hoorah’s chief digital officer. “We think that’s the wrong way round. Instead, you should use data to create interesting and unique experiences for your potential customers”.
The company’s co-founder and CEO Shaune Jordaan explains more:
Addressing the audience at the launch, Hoorah’s head of paid media, Vumani Ncube said: “Artificial intelligence in marketing is taking a load off marketers’ shoulders, allowing us to focus on more data-driven strategies. Media marketers can leverage the basic principles of AI in order to understand human psychology and the implications of it in the real world scenario. When media marketing automation leverages AI, it helps to understand and track multiple aspects of user behaviour. Once we get sufficient visibility on these aspects, we can combine this with past marketing campaign data and then build hyper-personalised marketing messages that are sure to bring success.”
A rich, experienced history
Hoorah Digital was founded in 2018, by four digital marketing veterans, who focused on people-based marketing strategies.
Expansion followed in July 2018 when Hoorah acquired Tenzing Agency, a Durban-based design and development agency, and again in February 2019 when it acquired the creative storytelling agency, Ritual Studio.
Its founders each have a history of working in, and with, some of South Africa’s biggest digital agencies as well as the holding companies which have bought out those businesses over the past decade. These experiences led them to believe that there was a better, more empowering way for brands to represent themselves digitally.
Data is most powerful when combined with creative and storytelling
Simon Spreckley, executive creative director at Hoorah, comments, “Most people think of performance marketing as being all about data and dry numbers. But the truth is that data is most powerful when it is combined with world-class creativity and storytelling.”
He concludes, “The days of just servicing our clients as a marketing agency are dead. We’re excited to work with our partners, offering innovative solutions across their businesses, transforming them digitally, making meaningful change, and growing their bottom line.”
