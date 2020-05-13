[WEBINAR] Brave New World: Navigating the new normal













[PARTNER CONTENT] This is the first in a series of ground-breaking webinars designed by DStv Media Sales to help media agencies and clients navigate the ‘new normal’.

Join our thought leaders as they share their insights, strategy and innovative advertising opportunities as we address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and help you adjust and succeed in a new world of media consumption and customer behaviour.

The same webinar content will be presented in four sessions on different days and times so that you can simply select the one on the invitation best suited to you.

To register, click here.





Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.