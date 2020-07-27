All GroupM’s agencies now have have marketing partnership status for Facebook SSA













Agencies within the GroupM stable in Sub-Saharan Africa have become part of the new Facebook Marketing Partners programmes for agencies and technical services.

The Facebook programme is “designed to fuel growth and expertise, which in return will empower the drive for increased value across GroupM SSA clients on the platform”, the company’s CEO for Sub-Saharan Africa, Federico de Nardis, said in a statement.

GroupM is recognised as one of the first agency groups in Sub Saharan Africa to attain the “preferred status” for the Agency programme at one single media holding group level in the region.

The agencies accredited are:

Mindshare

Mediacom

Wavemaker

Yonder Media

“It is a great recognition for our local teams and their efforts. We have achieved the highest international standards, also thanks to our global partnership with Facebook” said De Nardis. “We are always working hard in helping our clients to drive performance, measure results and achieve their business goals”.

In addition to the agency programme, Yonder Media was awarded FMP status for technical services – the first agency in Sub Saharan Africa to do so. Yonder have for years been at the forefront of technical innovation, which extends into the Facebook platform and have now been recognised by Facebook for this skill.

This additional capability enables GroupM to leverage the technical aspects of the Facebook platform which can dramatically amplify the effectiveness of a Facebook paid media investment.

The improved expertise across the Facebook family of apps and services with the said agencies will translate into a range of unique services for all GroupM clients such as learning tools via the Advanced BluePrint Certification initiative, Advanced Training for staff and Clients including exclusive access to the Creative Shop and MarScience teams – as they continue to find optimal solutions across user behaviour and visual impact on the platform for brands.

