Leandi du Randt to front Love Island South Africa













Actress, presenter, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Leandie du Randt will host Love Island South Africa, presiding over the matchmaking when the South African version of the international reality sensation debuts with a special 90-minute premiere on Sunday 28 February at 8pm.

New one-hour episodes will air Monday – Friday at 9.30pm and then on a Sunday’s viewers can watch unseen-bits just after the 8pm movie.

“Hosting Love Island South Africa is one of the biggest privileges in my life and career so far. It has always been on my vision board to host a big show in South Africa and this is the perfect opportunity to see this come to fruition. I am also very excited to meet the beautiful contestants in the villa,” said Du Randt.

Du Randt was runner up in the reality show, Strictly Come Dancing Season 7 with partner, Brandon Eilers le Riche in 2014. She has been the presenter of the reality weight loss programme known as Slank and was the co-host of the live music program Kom ons Jol on kykNet.

She is best-known for her role as Ivanka Gouws in the kykNet soap, Binnelanders. She played the characters Mieke in Getroud met Rugby and Lea in the drama Vlug na Egipte and Terug na Egipte. Her film credentials include Meisies wat Fluit, Last Days of American Crime, Semi-Soet, Klein Karoo, Die Windpomp, Mooirivier, Strikdas, Hollywood in my huis, Vuil Wasgoed, Thys & Trix and Deon Meyer’s action movie Jagveld or the English version, Hunting Emma.

Du Randt won two Huisgenoot Tempo Awards in 2015 and 2016: Best Actress in a drama/sitcom for her role as Lea in the award-winning drama series Vlug Na Egipte and Huisgenoot Tempo award for Best Actress in a Soap for her role as ‘Ivanka’ in the popular soap Binnelanders. Last year Du Randt took her seat as a judge at the Miss South Africa and in 2018 she was awarded GLAMOUR Woman of the year. She has also published her first self-help book Comfortable in Your Own Skin/Gemaklik In Jou Eie Lyf. Leandie is a motivational speaker and a registered psychometrist.

Follow Leandie on Instagram (@leandiedurandt).

Love Island South Africa begins as a group of single ‘islanders’ come together in a stunning villa in Cape Town, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the islanders must couple-up – those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly.

Challenges abound with new islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

The cast of islanders will be announced at the end of February as they make their way into the villa.

Love Island is produced by Rapid Blue and is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. Join in on the conversation and witness the summer of love by using #LoveIslandSA, follow M-Net on Twitter (@MNet), Instagram (@mnettv) and Facebook (@MNet). Look out for stories about the show and more on mnet.tv/LoveIslandSA.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.