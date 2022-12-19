Happy holidays! Enjoy all The Media magazine’s 2022 issues

The festive break has begun for many media people. It’s been an exciting year for the sector, with more challenges and opportunities ahead in 2023.

THE MEDIA YEARBOOK l THE BUSINESS BEAT (March 2022)

The Covid-19 pandemic laid waste to ‘normal’ business practices and models. But it also rapidly stimulated innovation and technological transformation.

Now, as we head into a third year of working and living alongside the pandemic, the media sector is expected to continue upending traditional business models in tandem with ongoing shifts in consumer behaviour.

In this edition of our popular annual, The Media Yearbook, we explore how media companies are innovating, managing and up-skilling talent, investing in advertising and marketing technology, researching and simply getting on with the business of media.

THE MEDIA AGENCY ISSUE l CHANGING, TRANSFORMING AND DISRUPTING (June 2022)

Back in 2011 when I began editing The Media Online, the agency space was simple. Advertising agencies created ads. Media agencies bought ad space. Media owners sold ad space. Digital agencies just did digital. Traditional agencies operated in the same way they had for years.

Cue 2022 and every agency is digital. Some creative agencies are buying advertising space. Some media agencies are developing creative and content. Brands are taking agency skills in-house, or operating hybrid models.

The Covid-19 pandemic spurred digital transformation at an unprecedented rate. Client agency relationships are even more complex. Communications agencies have to master everything from social to video to content to native advertising. And data is everything.

WOMEN IN THE MEDIA l HEAR THEIR VOICES (August 2022)

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said, “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

It’s those ‘little bits of good’ that create pools of light in what can often seem like a dark time. My inbox is filled with news from media companies doing their ‘little bits of good’ all over the country.

In August, I often find out about women I’ve not heard of who are doing extraordinary things (and I wonder why our news media isn’t covering those stories as a matter of course).

From a media perspective, The Media gets a chance to hear from women in our industry, and learn from their experiences.

In this, the second issue of Women in The Media, we loosely explore thoughts around skills, the skills we have and the skills we might need in the future. Thank you to all our contributors who generously gave of their time and their expertise.

THE MEDIA l THE MOST AWARDS MAGAZINE (September 2022)

What a wonderfully different experience the MOST Awards 2022 were.

Just a week after tickets to the live event went on sale, the bulk sold out – not surprising, really, considering the record number of entries in this year’s survey. Another much loved and appreciated element of the MOST Awards are the activations and experiences – never let it be said sponsors don’t go large when it comes to the experiential of the awards show – especially after a two-year hiatus.

As FGI founder and researcher, Brad Aigner, says, “The 2022 MOST Awards survey shows that the bar of service excellence among buyers and sellers of media space in South Africa has never been higher. It reveals how many media agencies and media owners have done what it takes to get through the tough times in recent years to remain – or get to – the top of their games. This is testament to their tenacity and their commitment to the power of partnerships.”

THE MEDIA l RADIO IS REAL, RELEVANT AND RESILIENT (November 2022)

This year’s Radio Awards, live and in person for the first time since 2019, celebrated the people who make radio, excellently.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, in its Media and Entertainment Outlook 2019 – 2023, estimates advertising revenue for 2023 to reach R4.8-billion next year.

Certainly a number not to be sniffed at. A number that says that, while Generation Z might not be a huge radio audience, there are a massive number of listeners out there to whom radio is part of daily life.

In this issue of The Media magazine, we recognise the channel that keeps millions connected, that entertains and informs us, that remains one of our most trusted mediums.

We look at its advertising outlook and opportunities, the growth of digital and audio channels and, of course, the Radio Awards.

