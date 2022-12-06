The spoken word: the case for audio advertising

Once advertisers understand that context is as relevant as content, they’ll realise the true value of audio for all platforms.

Words – be they in songs, stories, announcements, declarations, opinions or conversations – have the power to uplift, provoke emotion, educate, inspire and inform our daily lives. According to BRC RAMS Aug 2021-July 2022, audio platforms enable many ‘words’ to be communicated to 35.4 million South African adults (81%) on a weekly basis.

Audio is therefore an important reach channel in our market, and the revenue generated, is substantial. The recent PwC outlook estimates total radio revenue to grow by almost 2% in 2023. While we can’t comment on the data itself, we can confirm that we are seeing similar trends in our actual client spend data.

GroupM accounts for a third of the total industry’s adspend and therefore our trended data is representative of industry demand.

A trended analysis showed that radio adspend for October 2019-September 2020 (period covering Covid-19) declined by 8%. The period thereafter showed that an increase of 8%, with this maintained for the current period. This indicates that advertiser demand still exists – and that PwC’s estimation of 2% growth in 2023 is feasible.

But: where and how should this revenue be spent?

The audio landscape has evolved and advertisers need to consider the reach potential of newer, digital audio platforms as well as the role that audio plays in the overall strategy. Our proprietary consumer and media research – Audience Origin – provides valuable insight into this.

In homes with internet access, the reach through music streaming services surpasses that of radio for listeners age 18-34. Daily podcast listening is more prevalent amongst that audience too, spilling over into the 35-44 age group, while older audiences are more likely to listen to traditional radio. These differences in listening behaviour will inform how to plan an optimal audio strategy.

Through Audience Origin we know that noticeability and influence of audio platforms vary by category. For example, ads on radio are more influential for family and household categories like medium household appliances and insurance brands. Ads in podcasts are more influential for categories that are more personal in nature like personal electronic devices, and online travel booking services.

Ads served while listening to streaming music are more influential for more luxury type categories such as cars, subscription-based TV services and personal electronic devices and accessories.

This data confirms that audio platforms each have a unique and relevant role to play in the audio landscape in South Africa. Agencies and advertisers who understand this, can truly create impactful campaigns for their brands.

On a deeper level, how we communicate to audiences on audio platforms will drive engagement. Audience Origin reveals that advertising on streaming platforms is noticed; however, 61% want the ad to be tailored to them – and if they can relate to the people in the ads, their attention is further peaked.

The power of audio as an advertising platform is undeniable. It has the ability to uplift, connect and inspire. As a media agency responsible for ensuring that our clients’ advertising is effective, we obviously balance the numbers and the impact.

The numbers speak for themselves: Covid-19 made acceptance, trial and usage of all things digital, more mainstream; audio has moved into that space. But to successfully reach consumers across these platforms requires that clients and strategists embrace the new and different, and not default to what they know, or default to the ‘safe space’ that generic radio offers.

At Wavemaker, we believe that data helps to ease the uncertainty of exploring new and different platforms and options, and gives clients the confidence to embrace the full reach and impact potential of audio platforms as a whole.

Delia Conde is head of analytics and insights at Wavemaker SA. She has worked in advertising for 26 years, and is experienced in media strategy and implementation, market and consumer research, client service and project management.

