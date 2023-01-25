Adopting and adapting as AI changes the industry norm

2023 started off with somewhat of a bang! The creative industry is evolving at a rapid pace, and it can be challenging to keep up with all the new trends and developments.

One topic that’s currently on everyone’s mind is the use of AI tools, which is causing a mix of excitement and anxiety among professionals. Being in the PR and Communications industry, I personally view this development with a sense of excitement and look forward to the potential it holds for the industry.

When social media started booming, there was a shift in conversation and the way we communicated with consumers. It gave our clients front row seats to understanding their market and changed the way they would conventionally communicate. Now, clients have direct access to insights, engagement and interaction. On the flip side this gives consumers direct access to brands. A slight power shift, where consumers could openly express their views and opinions about a brand, both negatively and positively. Both sides of the coin offer brands insights like never before.

Similarly, now with AI tools such as ChatGPT, we yet again stand at the precipice collectively as an industry. And while this could mean major changes to how we move forward, it could, yet again, benefit brands and the industry like never before.

Just five days after the launch of ChatGPT, it amassed over a million users, a remarkable accomplishment that took social media platform Meta (formerly Facebook) 10 months and streaming giant Netflix three years to achieve.

When Ryan Reynolds released his Mint Mobile ad on using ChatGPT to write his advert script it was alarmingly good, it maintained his sense of wit and character, yet still, not completely Ryan Reynolds This is a brilliant ad showcasing his embrace to this new technology, something he as a human strategised and executed.

Even though ChatGPT answers can come across as natural-sounding and human-like, as real humans in the industry, we must not forget that we carry a certain level of emotional intelligence, a deep connection that cannot be replaced by AI.

As we outwardly look at the current landscape, we must remember that human connection remains at the heart of every transaction. And who better understands human connection than the ‘humans’ working with brands, those looking at the viable options for brands and strategically using these AI tools to enhance the way we do business.

This is the best time to be the industry, we’re seeing history being made, revolutionary strides taken to evolve and grow. Perhaps we should be open minded and move with the times instead of being afraid and moving against the tides of change.

PS, I used ChatGPT to edit this piece, and had to make a few changes to align with the true essence of my message, proving it works. And as the Gen Zs would say, gas!

Tracy Moodley, owner of Tres Chic PR, is a coffee loving, creative online marketing campaign(s) junkie who thoroughly enjoys the crazy world of public relations. She is a PR professional, breathing life into ideas for businesses big or small. From assisting clients with their social media marketing, writing copy that sells, to good old fashioned PR, she loves what she does. Moodley believes in women empowering women, which is one of the reasons why she is an executive member of Business Women Association Zululand.

