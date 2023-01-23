AMA debuts black media owner portal to foster media transformation

Just under a year after launching, full service media agency AMA has unleashed the AMA Portal, an online platform to serve as a database for black media owners.

“Advancing transformation is at the heart of AMA. The portal seeks to create market access for black media owners and to diversify the South African media landscape through empowering small black media owners in a highly competitive industry,” said managing director, Mfundo Ntsibande.

In a press release, AMA said the portal will allow media owners to receive briefs and bid for projects by simply sharing their media inventory information. A cost-free service, the AMA portal gives up and coming black media owners access to a variety of briefs through a seamless application process.

Read more: AMA is taking back a piece of a R44 billion pie

Read more: AMA, 100% black-owned disruptor agency emerges out of Park Advertising/M&N Brands deal

“Through sharing their media inventory information onto the system, a comprehensive database is created which enables brands to easily identify media owners across the country which they can collaborate with,” added Ntsibande.

To utilise the platform, media owners simply need to sign up on the website-based portal, create a profile and upload the appropriate BEE certification. Once that is done, they can upload all their media inventory including print billboards, digital billboards, wall murals, transit media, internal and external mall media, and street poles etc.

Once the profile has been completed, media owners will receive alerts about incoming briefs for which they can submit a bid and include their respective rate cards. As the administrator of the platform, AMA will review all applications, the brief will be allocated to the most compelling bid.

AMA is a 100% black-owned full-service media agency with purchasing power across Africa. It is a venture between M&N Brands and Park Advertising with more than R5 billion in credit facilities, enjoying the benefits of bulk buying with local and international media owners.

Visit the AMA portal on www.amamedia.co.za or email info@amamedia.co.za

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 114 times, 66 visits today)