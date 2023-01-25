Load shedding interrupting your viewing? DStv launches SWITCH’D ON

Frustrated over your favourite shows being interrupted by rolling blackouts? MultiChoice has launched an intervention to help ease the stress of DStv viewers.

DStv SWITCH’D ON Channels 109 and 110 launched on Tuesday. These two new pop-up channels will air selected prime-time content from Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu and Kyknet & Kie respectively. This ensures that DStv customers have multiple opportunities in a 24-hour period to watch the titles such as The River, DiepCity, Gqerberha the Empire, Gomora and Arendsvlei.

DStv SWITCH’D ON Channels 109 and 110 will be open to South Africa and Lesotho customers. DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus subscribers will continue to be able to view their favourite content through Catch-up and on the DStv app as well.

Premium, Compact Plus and Compact channel times: DStv SWITCH’D ON channel 109

Channel Opens: 06:00am Channel Closed: 00:00am

Access and Family Channel Times: DStv SWITCH’D ON channel: 110

Channel Opens: 07:30am Channel Closed: 00:00am

DStv SWITCH’D ON Channels 109 and 110, As’cimi ngeDS, with all your entertainment, switch’d back on.

Click here for a full schedule here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 42 times, 1 visits today)