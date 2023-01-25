Tapfuma Makina new host of hit reality show Ultimate Braai Master

With a new season landing on e.tv on 5 February, Tapfuma Makina is picking up the tongs as the new host of Ultimate Braai Master Season 8. Creator and former host Justin Bonello has bowed out after seven award-winning seasons.

A Rhodes University student, Makina was set to follow his BSc in Biochemistry and Microbiology to study medicine, but changed direction after becoming a presenter on campus radio revealed a natural talent for storytelling. His career as a news and sports anchor has flourished for 20 years since those student days.

Makina said, “It’s an honour to take up the baton. Justin created one of South Africa’s most iconic and longest running reality TV shows. That we’re now in season eight of the show proves how phenomenal a concept it is, and how loved he was as a host. It’s a privilege to be a part of the house that Bonello built.”

Best known for his love of sport, Makina is excited to explore his additional passions for travel, food and discovering the unique talents of all South Africans as he joins UBM S8’s search for South Africa’s Ultimate Braai Master of 2023.

“I love food, but I am no chef, and have nothing but respect for those with that innate talent!” said Makina. “No, I leave that to the experts, Benny and Pete, now in their fifth series together on UBM, who better to judge? I’m simply the task master, my job is to help the braai master hopefuls, and our audience navigate the mechanics of the show, and steer them through the twists and turns that comprise the journey to finding the next Ultimate Braai Master.”

Ultimate Braai Master is a television show where teams of two compete against each other in various braai challenges across 13 episodes. Teams are eliminated along the way and the winning team can win amazing prizes and take ownership of the Season 8 Ultimate Braai Master title.

