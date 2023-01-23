The voice of e.tv is now silent but lives on in our hearts

His untimely passing comes as a shock; he was in studio with us in December 2022 for a new movie campaign. But unfortunately, as he was too weak to record, we put the campaign on hold.

A part of our history is gone with his passing, but we will forever remember him as “the voice” – our voice. Those of us who worked closely with him will sorely miss Bongani’s easygoing, gentle manner and utter professionalism.

We have reached out to the family, and will be making a contribution for the funeral.

Lala Ngoxolo Bongani Njoli 7 Sept 1969 – 22 Jan 2023