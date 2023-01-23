WATCH: 5FM’s power punch

5FM’s new brand video has nothing to do with blackouts and load shedding – despite its title: #Big2023Energy video.

Launched across social media channels on Friday, it is “an epic showcase of the talent and shows featured on SA’s favourite youth radio station”.

The station’s marketing manager, Sewela Sebola, says: “This is a 1 minute 53 second power punch to show what ‘Life to the power of 5’ means. It’s the beat that South Africa’s youth – and young at heart – moves to. It’s first in cool and first to know, it’s free-spirited, it’s diverse and colourful. It’s fun, it’s funNY, it’s edgy and engaging. It’s unafraid, informed and sharp-witted. It’s trendy, it’s in with the A-listers and the friend everyone wants to have… it’s where the vibe’s at!

Sebola says the station’s amazing talent and own internal production team had a blast filming this “… so all credit to them for giving all who view this video a sneak peek of what it means to live life in the fast lane, all to the tune of South Africa’s favourite youth radio station!

Check it out here:

https://youtu.be/rhkYOFdIa9Q

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 47 times, 10 visits today)