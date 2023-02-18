18 going on 4: MediaHeads 360 celebrates an unusual birthday

[PRESS OFFICE] On the 18 February, MediaHeads 360 celebrated their birthday, announcing on social media that they’re 18, going on 4 years old. That may sound confusing, but it is less complicated than you think.

On 26 April 2005, Radioheads was born. Fourteen years later, the business evolved into the name it’s known today: MediaHeads 360. The company started out as a solution to clients who wanted campaigns tailored for radio. As the media landscape has continually evolved and changed in line with consumer consumption shifts, so has this dynamic team.

That’s why, four years ago, they adapted to the changing consumer shifts, to answer this challenge and became MediaHeads 360, focussing not just on radio but offering full-service content marketing solutions across ALL media platforms, while still continuously helping to create positive impact in the media and advertising industry through its bursary and CSI initiatives as well.

“MediaHeads 360 has always had an independent spirit and it’s very rewarding to see that embraced in the industry. We’ve always supported our brands to continuously innovate and adapt because we believe our strength is rooted in our brands’ ability to not just stay relevant, but lead the way,” says Dave Tiltmann, chief executive officer of JSE-listed broadcast company, African Media Entertainment (AME).

With its fourth year as MediaHeads 360, the team has by no means been resting on their laurels. A huge television property acquisition drive has seen them enter into an array of partnerships with numerous stakeholders including broadcasters and streaming platforms to offer clients exclusive new properties.

Candy Dempers, managing director of MediaHeads 360 said, “We’re very excited for the further growth into the television space and we believe it’s the next step for us to continuously evolve our business to offer our clients meaningful solutions.”

And she added: “Change is inevitable, and brings with it its own challenges but I’m so proud to say that we never shy away from challenges, in fact, we embrace them!”

About MediaHeads 360

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

We ACTIVATE by creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. We CAPTIVATE through well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. We AMPLIFY and optimise your reach and impact with 360 solutions.

For more information, visit www.mediaheads360.co.za

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 44 times, 6 visits today)