Awards Wrap: Sibu Mabena honoured at Future is Female awards, NFVF calling for nominations for SAFTA jury

Duma Collective’s Mabena wins prestigious award at Future is Female awards

The future of African creativity is bright, and African women are flourishing in the new era of creative impact. This undoubtedly showed at the Future is Female awards, presented by Inverroche Gin at Advertising Week Africa. Duma Collective founder and chief creative officer, Sibu Mabena AKA ‘The Fixer’, was nominated alongside 24 equally impactful female creatives in Africa’s Advertising, Marketing, and Communication sectors. She walked away with the headlining award, Prestigious Inverroche Future is Female, making her the first ever recipient in Africa.

Announcing Mabena’s win, the CEO of Art of SuperWoman, Olwethu Leshabane, said “We thank and congratulate Sibu on her pioneering spirit and creating platforms with purpose.” Mabena was nominated for her outstanding work in the Fundi Fund, her impactful contribution to the Global Citizen project and boldly advocating for change and awareness for youth-related topics.

Advertising Week Africa (AWAfrica) is the world’s largest annual gathering of leaders in the advertising space. The three-day conference kicked off the with an awards ceremony that recognises women who produce momentous work, and continuously challenge the status quo. The AWAfrica has hosted these awards at AWNewYork, running in its third year and AWEurope running for its fourth year. AWAFrica is proud to finally be added to the global roster.

Call for the 17th South African Film & Television Awards (#SAFTAs17) Jury

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has released a national call for jury members for the 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (#SAFTAs17). The NFVF is an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture and are the custodians of the South African Film and Television Awards. The organisation is appealing to the country’s film and television industry to nominate and submit experienced, passionate, measured, and insightful industry practitioners to serve as members of the #SAFTAs17 Jury. The nominated individuals will also need to be fully engaged in the judging process to ensure a credible process. Here’s an overview of the SAFTAs’ judging objectives: Each jury panel shall be balanced with respect to age, gender, experience, ethnicity, and industry skills. AninvitationwillbesenttopreviousSAFTAswinnersandkeyindustryspecialistswith a minimum of 8 years’ experience and specialised skill set competency to form part of the 2023 Jury. Juries should preferably amount to an odd number with a recommended minimum of 7 and a maximum of 10 judges per panel. A preference of 70% of the skilled members of a particular jury should be practitioners working within the craft of each category. The judging process has 2 phases and 90 judging categories to deliberate on.

Judging will take place between 4 April and 10tJune 2023. You can nominate someone or submit proposed judges by contacting Stacey Takane at staceyl@nfvf.co.za by 6th March 2023. All submissions/nominations must include a profile of the person being nominated, accompanied by a copy of their CV.

Putting our people first | Smollan SA & India , top Employers 2023 For the seventh consecutive year, Smollan South Africa has been recognised as a Top Employer. Smollan India is also recognised as a Top Employer, for the fifth consecutive year. This year, Smollan South Africa achieved a 12th place ranking out of 129 leading organisations in the country. A truly significant achievement due to our large, dispersed workforce of more than 20 000 in South Africa. “The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices and focuses on accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work. Smollan being recognised as a Top Employer means we make sure we provide the very best working environment by using progressive ‘people-first’ practices across multiple areas including work environment, wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion,” the company said in a press release. “Being able to retain our Top Employer status is phenomenal as it means we continue to move with the times and are on track to create a great place to work where our people are passionate and love what they do,” said George Henderson, chief people officer, Smollan Where they feel empowered to reach their personal and professional potential. This is really a brilliant way to start the year and on behalf of the Smollan leadership team, a huge thanks to our people in SA and India – a tribute to you all.”

