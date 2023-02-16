DStv Media Sales introduces key initiatives to enhance campaign effectiveness and efficiency

[PARTNER CONTENT] To support our valued clients during load shedding, DStv Media Sales (DMS) has introduced key initiatives to enhance campaign effectiveness and efficiency.

These include, but are not limited to, added value across our array of product offerings, extensive audience data and insights, and the commercial.

The launch of DStv’s SWITCH’D ON channels now gives viewers the opportunity to catch up on missed shows. DMS has observed that during recent periods of intense load shedding, audiences are still consuming the platform.

It is important to note that campaign performance cannot be attributed to a decline in DStv audiences, but rather changed behaviour due to delayed viewing opportunities.

Furthermore, there has been a noticeable increase in Personal Video Recorder (PVR) and Over the Top (OTT) activity. DStv viewers appreciate the benefits of VOSDAL (Viewed on Same Day as Live), Playback, and Video on Demand (Catch Up) to stay current with their favourite shows.

The movement of audiences from decoder to non-linear platforms such as DStv Catch Up on the Decoder and DStv App on live streaming and Catch Up is effectively countering some of the impact of load shedding. In addition, DStv commercial channel TVs are declining at a rate of -4% and not to the level of total TV at -12% (source: TAMS April-November 2022 on 2021).

To counter load shedding viewing disruptions and maximise reach, campaigns need to be adjusted. DMS recommends that advertisers:

Extend marketing/retail activity and align it with on-air TV campaign periods

Adopt a DStv omni-channel approach to capture audience flow across the DStv ecosystem

Utilise DStv-i, which offers more robust data, as a back-up planning tool (contact DMS for this service) and for post campaign analysis

DMS is here to support and partner with advertisers, keep the market informed, and find ways to ensure campaign success over this load shedding ‘epidemic’.

Please do call your DMS representative for a detailed and insightful presentation on the matter.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 36 times, 3 visits today)