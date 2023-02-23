Eric D’oliveira is new chief revenue office of Mediamark

Mediamark has announced its new CEO, who is taking over from Cindy Diamond. Eric D’oliveira is taking on the role.

With years of experience as a results-driven and inclusive C-Suite executive, Eric brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Mediamark team.

D’oliveira is currently chief growth officer at Publicis. His background includes a strong strategic skillset in commercial, brand, business development growth, client and people leadership, transformative and cultural management and new product formulation. He has worked with premium, challenger, and mainstream brands in a variety of consumer-facing industries, helping them achieve their strategic objectives and commercial goals.

“Eric is joining Mediamark with a view to identify new and innovative revenue streams that amplify our award-winning media brands, adding even more value for marketers. With our passion for out-of-the-box solutions, service and delivery, we know that Eric’s successful track record in brand and business development growth will be a perfect match for our teams,” said Wayne Bischoff, Mediamark CEO.

D’oliveira added, “I am thrilled to be joining the Mediamark team and championing its innovative, disruptive and best in class product suite offerings. There are a number of exciting developments planned for market introduction that will add new health to our audio and digital universe.”

He joins Mediamark on 14 March 2023.

