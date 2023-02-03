FlameOn: The Ultimate Braai Master returns for Season 8 on e.tv

[PRESS OFFICE] Media personality and 8pm e.tv news anchor, Tapfuma Makina joins The Ultimate Braai Master team as the host for the show.

Best known for his love of sport, Makina is excited to explore his additional passions for travel, food and discovering the unique talents of all South Africans as he joins UBM S8’s search for South Africa’s Ultimate Braai Master of 2023, premiering on e.tv at 5pm, Sunday, 5 February 2023.

Makina will join the well known and popular faces, Peter Goffe-Wood (chef) and Benny Masekwameng (chef).

The Ultimate Braai Master is a television show where teams of two compete against each other in various braai challenges across 13 episodes. Teams are eliminated along the way. The winning team scores amazing prizes.

The Ultimate Braai Master is a South African born reality cooking show celebrating South Africa’s diversity and our favourite activity. Braaiing!

The show sees the best “braaiers” from all over South Africa against each other. There are a series of tough challenges set in some of the most beautiful landscapes South Africa offers.

The teams need to battle it out one challenge at a time to see who will take home the Ultimate Braai Master Crown.

The Ultimate Braai Master motto is rain, wind or shine! – We Braai!! #FlameOn Here’s a sneak peak on what to expect from this season.

Watch the trailer here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)