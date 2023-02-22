Moving Walls and Dentsu Africa partner to launch full-stack OOH tech platform across continent

A transformative deal between ad tech specialist Moving Walls and Dentsu Africa will change the face of digital out of home advertising in Africa. They will launch a full-stack OOH technology platform across multiple markets across the continent.

This includes a supply-side platform that will aggregate OOH inventory information and connect media owners in the continent, as well as advanced inventory and campaign management tools. A single platform will allow advertisers to leverage advanced DOOH activation and measurement capabilities.

The solution is set to launch in three of the largest African markets with a series of pilot campaigns for leading brands.

Global scale

“With their global scale and platforms that address the entire ecosystem, Moving Walls is the ideal partner to launch these new DOOH capabilities for our region. It is especially important that this is a tech solution that allows for flexible customisations for the different markets we are launching in,” said According to Alex Tutu, regional director at Dentsu Location Services.

With about 1.3 billion people the continent is the second-largest and second-most populous after Asia. It is also home to the world’s fastest-growing middle class and a vibrant young population. This will be an attractive demographic for businesses and brands in the coming decades and the OOH canvas has continued to grow with the rise of digital screens in venues like shopping malls, airports, and residential areas.

Srikanth Ramachandran, founder and group CEO of Moving Walls added that such a partnership is ideal to quickly scale solutions to a region where OOH remains fragmented. “Our platforms have been battle-tested in regions where even neighbouring countries have vastly different OOH ecosystems. By launching this solution with Dentsu, some of the largest advertisers across Africa will be able to transform how they run OOH advertising,” he said.

Meanwhile, OOH attracts a relatively higher percentage share of advertising in Africa compared to other regions, it was revealed during World Out-of-Home Forum in Africa last year. While television and radio have mostly remained fairly stable and newspapers and print have been declining, OOH spending has continued to grow. Studies suggest that OOH media account for 13% of advertising revenue in most key African markets.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 17 times, 21 visits today)