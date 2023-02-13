Radio makes a world of difference to Africa

[WORLD RADIO DAY] Through the very best of times, when peace has been the liberating breath of an inspired nation, and when, in the very worst of times, the shrill sirens of war have sounded and blocked out good will, radio has been paramount to citizens, communities, and countries.

Radio has been a source of communication, connectivity, comfort, and companionship through good and bad, throughout the ages and across the vast geography of the globe.

Radio is at the heartbeat of any nation; it offers a real-time temperature gauge of the national mood and wellbeing, of the current day trials and triumphs of leaders. Across the world, in the richest cosmopolitan centres frequented by celebrities, or in the small hovels of rural parishes, where the common folk live, radio is a way of daily life.

Mario Maniewicz, director of the International Telecommunications Union, in a 2022 interview with the United Nations News, spoke of radio as “the universal medium that leaves no one behind”, and how it “continues to reign supreme” over other forms of mass media channels. Maniewicz referred to radio as a “powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse”.

It is the ever-ready, ever-steady companion of the everyman and the everywoman, especially in Africa, where its reach on the continent’s 54 countries is unsurpassed, and well ahead of other technologically savvy and sophisticated media and communication platforms.

Secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Gutteres, wrote in 2019, of how even in today’s world of digital communications, radio reaches more people than any other media platform.

The theme for World Radio Day 2023 is Radio and Peace. It is a day when UNESCO highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peace-building. It is a tribute to radio’s capacity to “shape public opinion and frame a narrative that can influence domestic and international situations and decision-making processes.

The United Nation’s Secretary General, speaking at a 2019 World Radio Day, remarked how “radio is a powerful tool that continues to promote dialogue, tolerance and peace” and how for the United Nations, “especially our peacekeeping operations, radio is a vital way of informing, reuniting and empowering people”.