The sky is the limit for Primedia Outdoor with Bongumusa Makhathini as new CEO

Makhathini’s extensive stakeholder development expertise, both at an executive level and at grassroots level, brings immeasurable stature and business wisdom to the Group. He is set to provide strong momentum to Primedia Outdoor’s growth strategy, making sure that the business optimises its business opportunities in all the markets in which it operates.

With Makhathini’s considerable networks and credibility across business and communities, he will ensure that the business is always fully grounded, relevant to, and rooted in the markets it serves.

An excited Makhathini said, “The Primedia Group’s business resilience, expansion and re- invention is the work of courageous leadership and I am honoured to be joining this exemplary team. I have watched as Primedia has elevated business excellence and innovation not only in the broadcasting sector but in the growing and highly contested outdoor media sector. Over recent years, Primedia Outdoor has led and reinvigorated the entire industry, both in South Africa and beyond. I have always admired the spirit of the Primedia Group – its tenacity and determination to go where others fear to tread and to make the impossible possible.

“Many years ago I did an interview with 702’s Bruce Whitfield and I told listeners how my uncle gave me the nickname ‘Ayilali Ikhonjiwe’, which roughly translates as “Once I have set my mind on something, I go for it full force. The Primedia Group has this same spirit of tenacity that I do. It is a perfect fit for me”.

Group CEO of Primedia, Jonathan Procter, said: “Last year I shared the Primedia Group’s Vision 2025 with our staff, our partners and our advertisers. I spoke of how the Group’s growth strategy was based on excellence and innovation on the shoulders of exceptional talent. I am delighted to introduce Bongumusa Makhathini as the CEO of Primedia Outdoor. He brings drive, determination and a fresh approach that is an intrinsic part of the Primedia DNA. Having Bongumusa on board gives us a distinctive advantage in the highly competitive markets in which we operate. We are confident that Bongumusa will take Primedia Outdoor to new heights in South Africa and on the Continent.”