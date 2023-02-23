TRUELOVE’s next decade: Think of it as the girlfriend in your handbag

“Being back at the helm of TRUELOVE feels like a ‘homecoming’ after a decade at the magazine (in various capacities),” says Mbali. “I’ve missed telling authentic stories that spark something in you – just as my dreams started becoming a reality when I picked up my very first issue. But what I’ve missed most are the readers! You taught me humility, showed me the value of community by welcoming me into the sisterhood, and having those dynamic, culturally relevant conversations. I am excited to be a part of this next chapter!”

Coming out of the pandemic, we’re all changing to meet emotional and financial challenges and focusing on what really matters. So, this year TRUELOVE will be packed with in-depth stories that’ll take on all the conflicting information that’s thrown at us about our health, beauty, careers, parenting and lifestyles. Our journalists will cut through the noise, test the facts, balance the truths, and bring you stories you can trust, in our unique voice.

A new quarterly issue

With this shift in mind, we’ll now be publishing TRUELOVE quarterly, with a new issue each season, in spring, summer, autumn and winter, along with our special projects. It will be a quarterly handbook on all things career, money, and relationships – think of it as the girlfriend in your handbag. The four issues per year will be paired with three high-quality brand extensions, one of them being TRUELOVE Hair.

Expect the latest style, hair and beauty features, exclusive local and international interviews as well as inspired success stories. And we’ll be announcing special live TRUELOVE events along with developments in the digital space, so keep an eye out in the magazine and on our social pages.

“Join us, as we live the life that we have always dreamt of, and fearlessly go for our goals. Whether it’s starting that business, shaking imposter syndrome, and applying for that job or showing up and showing off while looking fabulous, TRUELOVE will be right beside you with the right tools, tips, and tricks to the soft life,” says Mbali.