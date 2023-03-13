InSites Consulting rebrands to Human8, a human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, has rebranded.

It will now be known as Human8, a new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

“Practicing what we preach, Human8 is built upon true client insight. We didn’t take this global rebrand journey lightly, we’ve been building and evolving towards this new future alongside our employees and clients. We’re beyond proud to say, show and sense how we’ve grown into Human8.” says Anke Moerdyck, head of global marketing at Human8.

The rebrand, the agency said in a press release, is not just an overnight name change. Human8 is the result of smartly mixing the success ingredients from 10 industry game-changers who have joined forces over the last five years[1]. This translated into a clear global consultancy vision and strategy, a whole new identity, and one unified portfolio with people communities at its core.

New promise to brands

“With Human8 we bring a new portfolio to the market, we bring a new promise to brands and we bring a new purpose to our people across the globe,” adds Kristof De Wulf, CEO, Human8.

The new brand positioning is built upon the client insight. Brands want to understand the richness of people and their lives, combined with a need for more than just data, interpretation and a point-of-view on future opportunities.

The name Human8 contains different meanings. ‘Human’ evidently represents the consultancy’s ambition to put people at the core of what they do. As a symbol for completeness and infinity, ‘8’ wants to convey that true human understanding only happens by taking multiple perspectives over a longer time frame. Human8 can also be interpreted as a verb (to ‘hu-man-ate’ or make human) and refers to action orientation, being a partner for and with brands to act upon what matters to people.

De Wulf continues: “We believe in real people connections, diverse human perspectives, and driving action for brands. With Human8 we bring together insights and strategy via our enhanced consultative layer and activation methods, turning insights into strategy, actions and transformation journeys.”

Human8 has a significant presence in the USA, EMEA and APAC, uniting a creative, smart and ambitious group of +900 people with a shared passion for human connection and collaboration across 23 locations.

[1] InSites Consulting, Direction First, Columinate, eÿeka, Join the Dots, ABN Impact, Answer, Space Doctors, Gongos, Happy Thinking People

