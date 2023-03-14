Awards Wrap: Adspace24 nominated in INMA Global Media Awards, e.tv wins large at Royal Soapie Awards, Gerety Awards’ call for entries campaign

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Adspace24 and Media24 nominated in INMA Global Media Awards

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced 198 finalists in the 2023 INMA Global Media Awards, with themes around health, reaching younger audiences, sports, climate change, the war in Ukraine, and the use of data focused on user engagement at the heart of the shortlist.

INMA garnered 775 entries from 239 news brands in 40 countries, with finalists hailing from Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, and North America.

“The Global Media Awards continue to shine a light on the best our industry has to offer,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, INMA CEO and executive director. “As past years have shown, these entries act as springboards for innovation across the globe. We are proud of the 2023 class of finalists. We can’t wait to present awards in-person in New York for the first time in four years.”

South Africa’s Adspace24 and Media24 were nominated for:

And the winners are… e.tv local dramas take awards e.tv dramas have been voted tops by South African viewers. The winners of the best local dramas were announced at the 6th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards, held at the Galleria in Sandton, on Saturday evening. All the e.tv dramas received 47 nominations across various industry categories, and e.tv walked away with a total of 7 awards, competing against all South African soapies. House of Zwide took four awards: Outstanding Lead Actor

Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide – House of Zwide

Outstanding Young Performer

Karabo Magongwa as Kelts – House of Zwide Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing House of Zwide

Outstanding Wardrobe

House of Zwide Imbewu walked away with 2 awards: Outstanding Male Villain

Jack Devnarain as Sunil Maharaj – Imbewu Outstanding Cinematography Imbewu

The Black Door also bagged one award:

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The Black Door

An all-female jury. A powerful perspective

One of the world's most awarded independent agencies, Cossette, has created a powerful call for entries campaign for the Gerety Awards. With more than 20 translations the viral campaign emphasises the power of having a different perspective. The kind of perspective the industry (quite literally) can't get anywhere else other than the Gerety Awards jury.

This year’s jury includes 190 judges from 40 different countries, open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns may compete. The only judging criteria is originality of the idea and creativity in its execution.

Cossette were the Gerety Awards Agency of the year in 2021 and have won the Gerety since its inception with clients like Sick Kids, Nabs, McDonald’s and the World Wheelchair Rugby. They sought out to develop an idea capable of driving entries that are more diversified showcasing the value of an all-woman perspective without reinforcing old stereotypes.

The 2023 Gerety Awards has a new deadline of 14 April. An all-female jury. A powerful perspective.

Gerety Talks with the group creative behind the Gerety call for entries campaign Gerety Talks with Nicole Ellerton, Group Creative Director behind Cosette's call for entries campaign for the Gerety Award's. Tuesday, March 14th An All-Female Jury: A Powerful Perspective. In this episode of Gerety Talks, Nicole explains the creative process behind the campaign. Watch on Tuesday March 14at https://www.geretyawards.com/gerety-talks-nicole-ellerton

Call launched for submissions for the Female Filmmaker Project The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), in partnership with Yellowbone Entertainment, KZN Film Commission (KZNFC) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), have launched a call for submissions for the NFVF Female Filmmaker Project. The initiative aims to bring together 10 talented women from under-represented backgrounds annually for the next three years to collaborate on film projects. This year, the project’s focus is on exploring the multiverse theme in the context of modern-day South Africa. By participating in the programme, female filmmakers will have the opportunity to enhance their skills, broaden their knowledge, and establish important industry connections under the mentorship of Yellowbone Entertainment. “The Female Filmmaker Project offers participants mentorship, professional training, and access to resources to enhance their skills and knowledge in the film industry,” said Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the National Film and Video Foundation. “We are excited to collaborate with Yellowbone Entertainment, KZN Film Commission, and the South African Broadcasting Corporation on this project, which provides a unique opportunity for underrepresented women filmmakers to network, create impactful films, and explore the possibilities of the Multiverse theme.”

For more information on the application process, visit www.yellowboneentertainment.com. For media requests contact:

Neo Moretlwe

Chief communications officer

Yellowbone Entertainment/ The Post Office neo@yellowboneentertainment.com To avoid automatic disqualification, applicants must submit their entries by 29 March 2023.

Amex ZA Graphic Arts Challenge winners and Rosebank mural announced

Five local artists were announced as winners of the inaugural Amex ZA Graphic Arts Challenge at a First Thursdays exhibition at Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank. Graphic artists, illustrators, and designers were called to create artwork based on the theme, ‘the vibrant African marketplace – everyone is welcome.’ Winning artwork will be featured in new marketing materials for businesses who welcome American Express Card Members in South Africa.

The challenge was organised by Nedbank, the authorised card issuer and merchant acquirer of American Express in South Africa.

The five winners, Mark Modimola, Nene Mahlangu, Hlulani Trevor Hlongwane, Michelle Ewany Opani and Althea Botha, were each awarded R100 000, distributed by Nedbank, and will soon see their work appear on signage in American Express-accepting merchants across South Africa.

American Express and Nedbank also announced that, in partnership with Keyes Art Mile, mural of Mark Modimola’s work, Ubuntu Flux will be painted on the side of the Trumpet building. This will be the first major mural on a landmark building in Rosebank and signifies American Express’s commitment to spreading messages of acceptance within the communities of South Africa.

Two runners-up, Karlien de Villers and Kris Hewitt received R20 000 each, distributed by Nedbank.

The finalists and winners are currently exhibited at the Keyes Art Mile. The exhibition is free and open to the public until 14 April 2023.

Announcing the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023

The Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 was chosen from over 340 entries from across South Africa.

The prestigious programme has successfully launched the careers of a number of gifted creatives, including fashion designer Rich Mnisi and artist and illustrator Neo ‘Nene’ Mahlangu.

The purpose of the programme, which is supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, is to refine skills and equip participants with tactics to elevate their work to a higher standard and promote it in the marketplace.

The 2023 inductees are:

Christi-Lee du Plessis

Edward Thomas Wakefield

Jessie Zinn

Johnny Allison

Kamil Adam Hassim

Khumo Mohloli Morojele

Mignonne Busser

Naledi Modupi

Nokukhanya Justine Zungu

Oteng Hope Kopiso

Otsile Rorisang Moumakoe

Princia Matungulu

Qeren Fourie

Rejoice Simphiwe Kunene

Riley Axon

Rucita and Viveka Vassen

Sandra Leigh Nagel

Shamyra Moodley

Tebogo Selepe

Thembi Mthembu

The curator of this year’s edition is Neo ‘Nene’ Mahlangu, a former Design Indaba Emerging Creative who has successfully paved her way as both an artist and an entrepreneur.

Webber Wentzel’s market-leading position is re-affirmed at the 23rd DealMakers Awards

Webber Wentzel’s market-leading position is re-affirmed at the 23rd DealMakers Annual Gala Awards which took place on 21 February 2023. Webber Wentzel won first place for:

Legal Adviser of the Year 2022 – M&A – by Deal Value Legal Adviser of the Year 2022 – General Corporate Finance- by Transaction Value BEE Legal Adviser of the Year 2022 – M&A – by Deal Value BEE Legal Adviser of the Year 2022 – M&A – by Deal Flow

Regarding the deals which won on the night, Webber Wentzel was involved in:

The Brunswick Deal of the Year 2022: namely, the Sanlam Allianz joint venture (advising Sanlam) The Catalyst Private Equity Deal of the Year 2022: namely, the Exit by Actis and Mainstream Renewable Power Africa of Lekela Power (advising Actis) The Business Rescue Transaction of the Year 2022: namely, the Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) and Consolidated Power Projects (CONCO) (advising the lenders)

Webber Wentzel was also involved in two of the three deals shortlisted for M&A Deal of the Year, one of the three deals shortlisted for Private Equity Deal of the Year, one of the four deals shortlisted for BEE Deal of the Year, and one of the three deals shortlisted for the Business Rescue Transaction of the Year.

“We are very proud of the results and grateful to our clients for trusting us with their significant mandates. The awards are also testament to the excellent calibre and capability of our people.” – Christo Els, Webber Wentzel senior partner and chair.

