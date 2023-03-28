Awards Wrap: Effie Awards 2023 launched, Razor PR wins Best Reputation Work at SABRE Awards, Hloni Mtimkulu takes Sports Journalist of the Year award

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Entry deadlines and fees for the Effie Awards South Africa 2023

Effie South Africa has launched the 2023 Effie Awards season and call for entries. At the launch, which included a workshop on how to write a winning Effie entry, it was announced that entries would be accepted on the Effie Awards South Africa online entry platform from midnight on the 6 April 2023.

South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups are invited to submit their entries via the Effie Awards South Africa website. Acceptance of entries via the portal will close at midnight on Wednesday, the 14 June 2023.

Now in its third year on home soil, the world’s preeminent marketing effectiveness awards programme is levelling up through its partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference. The merging of the two premier industry events means that Friday, the 15 September 2023, will see the Nedbank IMC Conference serving as home of the Effie South Africa summit. The awards ceremony will be held following the conference, both of which will take place at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg.

“As in previous years, we look forward to uncovering the work that delivered on campaign-stated objectives. This year, however, sees the introduction of our partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference – a partnership we are particularly proud to be part of. The collaboration between agency and client is absolutely critical in the formation and execution of an effective campaign, and we’re very excited to see insights and results in effective marketing play out at both events,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO at the ACA – organiser of the Effie Awards programme in South Africa.

Entrants can look forward to over 70 categories across two category groups, as has been the case in the past. Campaign eligibility dates for the Sustained Success Category are 1 February 2020 – 31 January 2023 [36 months] and 1 February 2021 – 31 January 2022 [12 months] for all other categories.

Full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements, can be found on the “how to enter” tab at www.effieawards.co.za. It is recommended that entrants download and familiarise themselves with all the entry documents, categories and requirements before initiating the online entry process.

ENTRY DEADLINES OPENING DATE CLOSING DATE ACA MEMBER FEES NON-ACA MEMBER FEES Early bird 06-Apr-23 17-May-23 R7 875 R8 663 On-time 18-May-23 31-May-23 R9 845 R10 638 Last minute 01-Jun-23 14-Jun-23 R14 766 R16 243

Razor PR wins ‘Best Reputation work in EMEA’ for third year running at EMEA Sabre Awards

Razor PR, the globally award winning South African public relations and reputation management agency of M&C Saatchi Group, and its client Anglo American, today took home the Diamond SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management at the ceremony held in Germany. This is the third year running that Razor has won the top award for the best reputation management campaign in the EMEA region.

The winning campaign, 500 Tonnes Light, showcased Anglo American’s 100% commitment to net zero and their launch of the world’s first zero-emission hydrogen-powered mine haul truck. As the world’s largest hydrogen-powered vehicle, this truck embodied Anglo American’s journey towards carbon neutrality, while proving that big thinking can have a real impact on the world.

“It’s not just about the work, it’s about difference and impact,” says Dustin Chick, partner and managing director at Razor. “Communications work like this is about how we bring scale and impact to globally critically issues such as the just energy transition and the efforts to get there. Making mining relatable to ordinary people and catalyse hope for the future while deeply focused on business and societal impact are absolute hallmarks of what made this work just work”.

The SABRE Awards EMEA took place in Germany on 23 March 2023, and the shortlist was evaluated by a jury of industry leaders including around 400 campaigns, selected from among more than 2,000 entries in this year’s competition.

Who is our Sports Journalist of the Year?

The return of the 16th annual South African Sport Awards saw the country’s top athletes and sport administrators and members of the media being celebrated tonight at the Sun City Superbowl in North West, for continually putting their hearts into the field.

Sports journalist of the Year was awarded to Hloni Mtimkulu while Photographer of the Year went to Samkelo Gambushe. And Waves for Change was honoured as Recreation Body of the Year.

This year’s award ceremony was celebrated under the theme ‘Celebrating sporting excellence’ in order to acknowledge the achievements of South African athletes who have kept their passion for sport alive in the hearts of many South Africans by participating in local and international sporting events.

The winners of the Sport Star of the Year award and the People’s Choice Athlete of the Year award were the most anticipated, which were won by Andile Dlamini and Themba Zwane respectively. All the winners of the 2022 South African Sport Awards have continuously put their hearts on the field, proving that they are truly #IzinjaZeGame.

Winners of the Fleur du Cap awards announced

It was a glittering affair at the Oude Libertas Amphitheatre in Stellenbosch on Sunday when the winners of the 58th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards were announced. The event was one of many celebrating World Theatre Day globally on the 27March.

The most decorated production of the night was Contested Bodies, produced by Abrahamse and Meyer Productions, a company which received 16 nominations. It garnered awards for Best Director – Fred Abrahamse, Best Costume Design – Marcel Meyer and the cast of Matthew Baldwin, Lungile Lallie and Marcel Meyer were acknowledged for the Best Performance by an Ensemble.

The award for the Best Performance by a Lead Actor was a bitter sweet moment as the late Mncedisi Shabangu was announced as the winner for his portrayal of Zacharia in Athol Fugard’s play Blood Knot. His name was one of the many who featured in the memorial section of the programme where artists who passed away during the year were remembered and mourned. Mwenya Kabwe won the award for the Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play for her role as Rosa Feigel in Hold Still, which also earned acclaim as the Best New South African script for writer, Nadia Davids.

JM Coetzee’s Life & Times of Michael K, adapted for the stage by Lara Foot, a joint production between the Baxter Theatre, Theater der Welt in Düsseldorf and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg took home the coveted Best Production Award.

The Mozart opera, Le Nozze di Figaro, made a clean sweep with Conroy Scott and Brittany Smith garnering the awards for the Best Performances in the Male and Female categories in an Opera, respectively. Mikayla Joy Brown of Stellenbosch University won the Most Promising Student Award. Richly deserved as her production debuts on the festival circuit later this year.

David Kramer and Peter Cazalet received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Kramer was honoured for his immeasurable contribution to the arts and entertainment industry as a national and internationally renowned artist, singer, songwriter, guitarist, creator and producer of iconic musical theatre production and an archivist of South African music and stories. Peter Cazalet was acknowledged for his vast contribution to the national and international arts and entertainment industry, initially as a ballet dancer and subsequently as an award-winning set and costume designer and Capab’s head of design. His enduring and captivating stage designs set a high standard and are still admired and used in current productions, most recently in Cinderella.

