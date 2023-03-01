Bongani Siqoko takes over as publisher of TimesLIVE

Bongani Siqoko is taking over as publisher of Arena Holdings’ new, upweighted TimesLIVE platform, launching soon.

Siqoko will take over the running of the platform with immediate effect. His role is to steer and position TimesLIVE into the premier news and entertainment platform of choice.

“I have no doubt he will rise to the occasion and propel us into making history in our first step in transforming the Arena into a true content and technology entity,” said Mzi Malunga, group CEO: Arena Holdings.

Siqoko, a former editor of the Sunday Times and the Daily Dispatch, is currently general manager: strategy and communications at Arena. He has over 25 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and strategist. He is also a former board member of the World Editors Forum and has an MA in International Journalism from the City, University of London in the United Kingdom.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)