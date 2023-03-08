Challenger brands Bathu and Drip forge presence on South Africa’s Best Brands list

It’s a first. The first time Brand Africa and Brand SA have released rankings for 2022 Brand Africa | South Africa’s Best Brands, based on the 12th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2022 global rankings announced last year on Africa Day.

MTN is the most admired African and South African brand, but Bathu is the most admired for South African consumers. FNB is the most admired South African brand among all African consumers, but Capitec is the number one South African brand among South African consumers. DStv leads the way as the most admired South African media brand by all Africa and South African consumers.

Bathu and Drip, challenger brands launched less than five years ago, made an audacious entry into the Top 100 brands in the continent, fuelled primarily by their rapid expansion, collaborations and extensive communication and media campaigns that extended the brands’ reach and appeal beyond their domestic borders.

“We are thrilled to be announced as the #1 most admired brand in South Africa, based on the premise that Bathu is devoted in bringing about change and bettering the lives of Africans through the work we do on the continent – the honour of being in the top 100 in Africa comes with even greater gravitas and gratitude,” said Cedrick Diphoko, MD at Bathu.

“Being listed alongside other incredible brands in Africa means we were able to show that we have made a priceless difference to consumers and communities in Africa and consumer are choosing to walk their journey with us, which makes obtaining these types of awards more fulfilling,” Diphoko said.

Portia M was recognised as the most admired women-owned brand. MTN, DStv, Tiger Brands, Shoprite, Bathu, Drip and Clover are the only South African brands in the Top 100 most admired brands in the pan-African list, where African brands account for only 17% of the most admired brands in Africa.

Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand South Africa, said it was inspiring to see the emergence of new and youthful brands such as Drip, Bathu and Portia M, and the resilience of stalwart corporate brands such as MTN, DStv, Tiger Brands, Shoprite and Clover. These “affirm South Africa’s credentials as an innovative nation that consistently births brands that contribute to the nation’s competitiveness and reputation globally. These brands tell incredible stories of creativity, entrepreneurship and resilience that have established South Africa as a leading economy in Africa”, she said.

Founder and chairman of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng, added: “Since 2011, Brand Africa has driven a brand-led agenda to re-imagine the continent’s image, reputation and competitiveness. The Brand Africa survey and rankings are undoubtedly a barometer of Africa’s progress.”

The 2023 Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands to be released on 25 May 2023.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 77 times, 8 visits today)