DENTSU CREATIVE drives explosive growth for TFG Media magazines

[PRESS OFFICE] We are so proud to announce that DENTSU CREATIVE and TFG Media have significantly grown TFG Media’s subscription and readership base in Q4 2022 with year-over-year (YOY) growth percentages ranging from 2.9% to a whopping 38%.

The already unmatched reach of TFG Media’s print mag subscriber base and the targeted sales strategy of its acquisition team was underpinned by DENTSU CREATIVE’S boost in high quality content tailored to meet the readers’ interests and preferences.

Among the top performers were Club X, Man, and Sports Club, with an outstanding almost 38%, 35%, and 21% increase in circulation, respectively.

Meanwhile, Club, Super Kids, My Kitchen, and Soccer Club recorded growth rates of 6.4%, 7.1%, 11.1%, and 12.1%, respectively. Living Space and Balanced Life also showed impressive growth rates of 8.5% and 2.9%.

“Great content is not just about entertaining readers, but also about understanding what they want and need,” said Natalie Wilson, managing director, DENTSU CREATIVE SSA.

ABC Circulation Oct-Dec 21 ABC Circulation Oct-Dec 22 YOY Growth % Club X 73 544 101 288 37.70% MAN 42 207 56 914 34.80% Sports Club 80 722 97 305 20.50% Soccer Club 43 232 48 484 12.10% My Kitchen 67 387 74 893 11.10% Living Space 34 860 37 812 8.50% Super Kids 65 556 70 233 7.10% Club 253 163 269 265 6.40% Balanced Life 48 336 49 723 2.90% Tech 32 318 32 310 0.00%

“These numbers are about growth, yes, but also about high quality content that resonates with the audience driving reader retention rates. Our success is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, and we are thrilled to see such a positive response from our TFG Media’s’ readership base, now one of the largest direct audiences in the country.

“Print remains an essential part of the marketing mix for advertisers, and the TFG Media stable of magazines drives not only tactical print advertiser placements but also acts as a direct reach mechanic. TFG Media magazines are a subscription-only based audience, meaning trackable reach for marketers who are increasingly scrutinising how their paid media budgets are spent. The offering is underpinned by robust social and web audiences, giving marketers the chance to reach this audience cross-medium”, continued Wilson.

Club, the largest English women’s general lifestyle fashion and beauty magazine, recorded a 4.5 times larger circulation than its closest competitor. Meanwhile, Sports Club and Soccer Club solidified its position as the leading sport magazines in SA, with a combined growth rate of 18% YOY.

To advertise in TFG Media titles or across its digital platforms contact Werner Hayward.

Media enquiries – Ingrid von Stein / Ingrid.vonstein@dentsu.com

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, we use insights to connect brand, content, commerce and experience, underpinned by modern creativity. As part of Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004), we are headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and our 65,000-strong employee-base of dedicated professionals work across four regions (Japan, Americas, EMEA and APAC). Dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)