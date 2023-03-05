Mark Pilgrim has died

Mark Pilgrim has lost his brave battle against stage four cancer. The 53-year-old broadcaster died at 10.45am on Sunday morning, at home with his fiancee, Adrienne.

Managing director of HOT 102 FM, Lloyd Madurai, said, “They were together for his last breath,” adding, “He fought valiantly to the very end… The family thank you for being part of his journey. For loving him and for celebrating him and supporting him always. Mark will be greatly missed by all. May his soul rest in peace.”

The station was Pilgrim’s last radio home, where he produced and anchored the award-winning Mark Pilgrim Show from Monday to Saturday, between 09h00 and 12h00.

“We’re devastated by Mark’s death and he leaves an enormous hole in the HOT family, as well as the broader radio industry,” said Madurai. “Old school radio pros like Mark don’t come around very often and the only comfort we can draw is the fact that Mark had an incredible impact on not just South African radio, but the broader community, bravely fighting this awful disease in the public eye, and inspiring and giving hope to people in a similar position.”

Pilgrim was also a voice artist, published author, MC, corporate DJ, motivational speaker and television presenter. He along held a BCom degree in Industrial Psychology and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School.

“Mark achieved so much and he was just the consummate professional, which we were privileged to see day in and day out,” Madurai said. “He really was an example of how to prepare and deliver a quality radio show, balancing cleverly thought-out content with the music and a silky-smooth delivery. What he brought to his show really resonated with our audience, which was clear in the incredible ratings it received.”

Pilgrim had charted his fight against cancer on social media, documenting his milestones and sharing updates on his condition. On 8 January he wrote: “Just to keep it real. I smile a lot in pics, but there’s also moments after heavy coughing or vomiting that I’m exhausted and need a moment to catch my breath. It’s about acknowledging those moments… and then standing up again.”

His last post was on 2 February. Fans were concerned. On Friday, Madurai issued a short statement saying, “Mark Pilgrim is grateful for your prayers and support. Mark has not been active on his social media platforms as he has taken this time to focus on his treatment. In spite of the challenges over the last few months, he remains positive.”

My heart is shattered. Mark Pilgrim has just passed away. My friend, you fought so hard. 💔 — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) March 5, 2023

Rest In Peace, Mark Pilgrim. Your memory lives on forever 💜 pic.twitter.com/p6YpHPrfVs — Jacaranda FM (@jacarandafm) March 5, 2023

Ah, Mark…..

You put up a very brave & public fight against cancer.

Inspirational. Sadly the dread disease has claimed another victim. I'm going to miss you big time, baldy. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to Mark's daughters, family and fiancee.#RIPMarkPilgrim#FCancer — Alex Jay (@AlexJayZA) March 5, 2023

He fought a tough and brave fight. My condolences to you, his family, colleagues & friends. #RIPMarkPilgrim https://t.co/iaNC9yzLtW — Tim Modise (@TimModise) March 5, 2023

Mark, the news of you passing is truly, truly heartbreaking. What a fighter you were. Always. My early days in radio were made richer by you. Everytime we'd talk, you were just such magic. For you I had the most hope you'd beat this. Rest well. #RIPMarkPilgrim pic.twitter.com/HqhZuZ45Ue — Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) March 5, 2023

RIP Mark Pilgrim You, Sir, *lived through illness* till the end. A great creative and audio legend. Condolences to friends, family and colleagues. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MTUsMIAhNj — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) March 5, 2023

