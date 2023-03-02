Media Moves: Provantage rebrands, Bongani Siqoko new publisher of TimesLIVE, McCann Joburg appoints Zetu Damane as chief strategy officer, MultiChoice inks data deal with Vumatel

The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Provantage rebrands and evolves into an integrated media and marketing powerhouse

Provantage Media Group is rebranding, streamlining its name to Provantage, and positioning itself as a multifaceted marketing services business. Now in its 20th year of operations, Provantage’s out of home media offering will continue to operate as a component in its bigger basket of services.

Last year was the group’s most successful year to date. The entrepreneurially focused business has comfortably evolved into a R1 billion multinational operation. Transformation is key to the Provantage agenda, and the company proudly Level 1 BBBEE contributor and is also 52% black-owned and 39% Black-female-owned.

“Despite our consistent growth, we have always remained agile. We are a big business that is not bound by big business conventions. That enables us to act fast and be proactive, rather than reactive in various market segments,” said CEO and founder, Jacques Du Preez.

He added, “At the centre of our ethos is an entrepreneurial spirit. We stand by our values. We are committed to being focused and accountable, open and honest. We put our people first and welcome progress and innovation. We harness our collective knowledge and partnerships to deliver innovative, customer-centric, fit-for-purpose solutions every time.”

Provantage’s reach enables clients and brands to connect with millions of consumers. Their scale extends to 16 million commuters, over 22 million shoppers and as many as three million monthly airport travellers with informal and formal trade access points inclusive of 45 000 trade outlets. This footprint continues to expand, and one of the company’s primary focus points is to digitise current assets wherever digital transformation is appropriate.

People moves

Bongani Siqoko takes over as publisher of TimesLIVE

Bongani Siqoko is taking over as publisher of Arena Holdings’ new, upweighted TimesLIVE platform, launching soon.

Siqoko will take over the running of the platform with immediate effect. His role is to steer and position TimesLIVE into the premier news and entertainment platform of choice.

“I have no doubt he will rise to the occasion and propel us into making history in our first step in transforming the Arena into a true content and technology entity,” said Mzi Malunga, group CEO: Arena Holdings.

Siqoko, a former editor of the Sunday Times and the Daily Dispatch, is currently general manager: strategy and communications at Arena. He has over 25 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and strategist. He is also a former board member of the World Editors Forum and has an MA in International Journalism from the City, University of London in the United Kingdom.

Significant director appointments at Bateleur Brand Planning

Market research agency Bateleur Brand Planning recently announced the appointment of Kim-Lee de Vries to director of operations and Michellé Steyn to sales and marketing director.

Both have been with the company for over 10 years, working as shareholders and directors more recently. But as their experience and skills have advanced, so have their passions and interests. De Vries, promoted to director of sales and marketing in 2021, will now oversee all facets of the company. Steyn was the data collection director managing the national field operations and online segment. Now she is responsible for sales and marketing.

Gordon Hooper, managing director of Bateleur, said, “As a small, highly experienced and intimate team, relationships and operations are held in the hands of shareholders and directors who personally manage projects. It’s clear to see an individual’s strengths; passion is difficult to ignore. We have built our business on key offerings, including developing management strategies to create energy and efficiency amongst employees for our clients. Our team not only understands employee engagement but also embraces it wholeheartedly in our own business. These new appointments are fulfilling personal ambitions while supporting the company goals; it’s a win-win.”

McCann Joburg appoints Zetu Damane as chief strategy officer

McCann Joburg has appointed Zetu Damane as chief strategy officer, effective February 2023. Damane is a chartered marketer CM(SA) with 17 years of experience having worked across a number of categories which include, FMCG, financial services, pharmaceuticals, motor vehicles, quick service restaurants and beauty.

“I am excited about my new journey with McCann Joburg. It’s an honour to be a part of such a creative, innovative, and impactful business which I believe is pioneering value-based creative and strategic models for our clients. I am eager to work with our many teams across the business, and within our global network, to strengthen our service offering and advance creative solutions for our clients,” said Damane.

Damane has been recognised by the advertising industry having won numerous awards which include Effies, Apex Awards, and Assegai. In 2021 and 2022 she was invited to join the Effie Global Best of the Best Grand Jury.

Stephen A. Newton joins Ad Dynamo by Aleph as managing director for Africa

Ad Dynamo by Aleph has appointed Stephen A. Newton as its managing director for Africa. Newton will prioritise pan-African expansion and assisting Ad Dynamo by Aleph’s partners in overcoming the challenges of doing business across the continent.

Ad Dynamo by Aleph is Spotify, Twitter, Snap, and Yahoo’s exclusive media buying extension in Africa. As an enabler of digital advertising in emerging markets, the organisation is helping to break down barriers.

“As both a developing market and a continent with a rapidly growing population, Africa is poised to house not only a sizeable portion of the world’s population but also a sizeable portion of the world’s eligible workforce,” said Newton. “I am excited to play a part in implementing Aleph’s goal of breaking barriers.”

Newton, an entrepreneur at heart, has more than 25 years of experience leading EMEA businesses across the digital space. He is currently on a number of advisory boards for startups and mid-sized African companies that work in different parts of the online space. He is also the chairman and co-founder of The Illuminate Africa Group Ltd., a consulting firm that helps companies achieve their African expansion goals.

DigitalX Limited’s David Beros joins Balthazar DAO

NFT gaming platform Balthazar DAO has announced the appointment of David Beros as head of product to help lead the development of its gaming software development kit (SDK), Babylon.

Beros brings a wealth of experience in product development and strategy, as formerly chief product officer at DigitalX Limited. He was responsible for helping to build a regulatory technology platform, Drawbridge, real-world asset tokenisation projects, and a blockchain-enabled audit platform with EY.

Now he will work closely with Balthazar’s chief technology officer Kristian Bortnik and be responsible for creating software solutions for Web3 games including a soon to be released digital gaming wallet.

Business moves

MultiChoice partners with Vumatel to extend its fibre offering

MultiChoice has announced a new partnership with Vumatel, one of the biggest providers of FTTH services in South Africa, to offer a range of bundled and stand-alone fibre packages to customers who have Vumatel coverage in their area.

MultiChoice customers will have more uncapped line speeds to choose from, and can bundle digital television subscriptions (DStv) and uncapped fibre from as little as R699 per month and save. MultiChoice has been successfully evolving its offering to deliver value to its customers that is beyond video entertainment, the company is offering an integrated digital ecosystem where customers can access a suite of services that meet their unique needs.

The expansion to an entertainment ecosystem allows MultiChoice to continue to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers. MultiChoice continues to invest significantly in its video entertainment business while also targeting select segments that are adjacent to its core business including solutions in cybersecurity; sports betting; connectivity; on-demand medical and armed response; insurance and rewards – all linked on one platform.

Senior marketing specialists invited to apply for prestigious new professional designation

The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has added impetus to its drive to professionalise marketing across the continent with the launch of a prestigious designation that will be awarded to senior marketers in recognition of their experience and skills.

“The launch of the Chartered Marketer (Africa) is the culmination of years of hard work by an exceptional team. This professional qualification is the first of its kind,” explains AMC president Helen McIntee. “We believe we have put together a programme of exceptional quality and academic and professional rigour. The credential of Chartered Marketer (Africa) will only be awarded to the top marketers who prove that they are among the most knowledgeable, highly-qualified and accomplished professionals on the continent. I will be delighted to welcome our first group of qualifying participants in May 2023,” she says.

The Chartered Marketer (Africa) is the first Pan-African professional marketing qualification of its kind.

Applications for the first Chartered Marketer (Africa) programme close on 31 March 2023. For more information, marketing professionals can visit www.africanmarketingconfederation.org/chartered-marketer-africa or contact cma@africanmarketingconfederation.org

Digify Africa unveils OpenAI-powered learning via WhatsApp

Digify Africa and Techsys Digital have made history by becoming the first learning platform in the world to provide access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT via WhatsApp. This innovative integration of two cutting-edge technologies has opened up exciting new possibilities for people who would otherwise have limited access to AI technology.

This latest development from Digify Africa and Techsys continues their partnership goal of providing first-world education and tools to people all over the world, regardless of their location or circumstances. “The Digify Africa partnership was the ideal place to trial this groundbreaking technology, with Digify’s DigiBot platform already training hundreds of thousands of learners across Africa in basic digital literacy and skills,” said Rachel McFarlane, MD of Techsys.

The DigiBot platform is a comprehensive digital learning solution delivered via WhatsApp that provides learners with access to a wide range of digital skills and training opportunities. Each DigiBot has been tailored to specific learning audiences and provides an interactive learning experience complete with gamification, leaderboards, certificates and quizzes.

Making moves

FreeWebinar: The Changing South African Consumer

Kagiso Media Radio is hosting a free webinar in collaboration with Borderless Africa and the Bureau of Market Research. The webinar will focus on how to garner a deeper understanding of the South African consumer in the current economic climate.

Join the webinar on Friday, 3 March 2023, from 12pm-1pm, to find out where consumers stand right now.

Link to join: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83394807206?pwd=ay9Pay9KTzloUDFPSkM5UEoxMGRqUT09

Speakers:

Nick Grubb

Kagiso Media Radio

Chief Executive: Radio

Ebere Egbule Ijie

Associate Director – Client Development Africa, UK & Europe

Borderless Access

Dr Jacolize Poalses

Senior Researcher (PhD Psychology)

Head: Behavioural and Communication Research Division

Bureau of Market Research

Melissa Mc Nally

Research and Analytics Manager

Kagiso Media Radio

—

