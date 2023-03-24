Media Moves: Remi du Preez launches pDOOH platform, Tractor reveals high-value N2 site, Cape Town International Animation Festival set for April

The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: New aggregated DOOH publisher network Polygon set to change the face of media

Polygon, a new company and concept in traditional digital out of home (DOOH) media, has launched – and looks set to change the media industry forever.

With Remi du Preez (formerly commercial director at Tractor Outdoor and a well-known voice in the DOOH arena) as managing director, Polygon offers advertisers a programmatic aggregated publisher network, making up a ‘mega network’ of hundreds and soon, thousands of digital screens available through its media owner partnerships. The network is specifically designed to maximise omnichannel advertising campaigns while integrating accredited audience data using world-class technology.

Du Preez said Polygon would offer advertisers a single point of entry into the continent’s largest network of DOOH inventory, allowing them to target audience sets across multiple touchpoints and venues along the customer journey.

It was early on in his career that Du Preez realised the challenges facing the programmatic DOOH industry. “This included a shortage of suppliers – smaller companies had no seat at the table. Secondly, buying DOOH involved dealing with myriad publishers, which is messy from the client’s point of view. Lastly, there was no audience data consistency among publishers.”

He added: “By establishing an aggregated publisher network, we aim to bring a new supply of media owners – with smaller networks across multiple venues that were previously not programmatically connected – into the fold.

“We feel that there is an exciting opportunity for us to support black media owners in maximising their inventory by making it more accessible through a larger network, supporting the broader success and sustainability of the outdoor community.”

Du Preez says that Polygon is currently on a big recruitment drive and will have offices in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. Its in-house platform is connected to some of the largest Demand Side Platforms (DSPs) globally, including Google’s DV360, Adform and Trade Desk, to name but a few.

People moves

Trade Intelligence appoints SamJane Communications as its strategic public relations partner

Trade Intelligence (Ti) recently announced the appointment of public relations consultancy, SamJane Communications, as it’s PR and communications partner.

Founded in 2004, Ti is looking to leverage its deeply rooted industry expertise to entrench its vision of being the leading provider of retail intelligence to help shape trading decisions that amplify industry growth and inspire its evolution. The brand also has the ultimate goal of promoting effective trading relationships between all FMCG stakeholders and upskill the best talent across the industry. The partnership between Ti and SamJane Communications is set to strengthen the brand’s voice within the sector.

The PR consultancy will work closely with Ti to develop a targeted growth strategy as well as handle all lines of communication across all the brand’s channels. The primary focus of communication at the outset will be on sharing the success stories that have to date positioned Ti as a leading insights, capability and communication solutions company and then put into play a communication strategy to establish them as the expert in FMCG retail, analytics and reporting.

Former Vodacom business CSOC exec, Carel De Nysschen, joins DFA

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has appointed former Vodacom Business Customer Service Operations Centre executive head (CSOC), Carel de Nysschen, as its executive: Network Operations Centre (NOC). De Nysschen’s role is pivotal, ensuring the business maintains a high standard of customer service.

De Nysschen takes the NOC reigns at a crucial time for the business. However, with over 34 years of experience in the ICT industry, his approach to dealing with industry challenges that arise is calm and assuring.

“There are some challenges that are simply a reality in the ICT field. In the Telecommunications arena in particular, issues like theft and vandalism are rife across the industry. In fact, the bigger the industry player, the more infrastructure they’ve invested in, and the more challenges they face as a result. This isn’t new, or unique to DFA or any other Telecommunications Service provider, nor does it come close to being the biggest challenge our industry faces as a whole,” said De Nysschen.

“In this line of work, being able to pivot and chart a new course is not only advantageous – it’s crucial. I’m no stranger to this reality. With the right set of skills and plans in place, as well as support in decision making, we’re able to act quickly and decisively where possible and always remain one or two steps ahead of the problem.”

Business moves

Tractor adds high-value DOOH site on Cape Town N2 to its network

Tractor Outdoor has added new key sites to its Western Cape network of digital out of home (DOOH) inventory: four new screens flanking the N2, and a stone’s throw from Cape Town International Airport – making Tractor the first independent media owner to offer this calibre of coverage on a national highway.

The screens allow for the flighting of high-definition, full-colour digital visuals. And thanks to Tractor’s advanced programmatic technology, advertisers have access to in-depth data pertaining to audience movements and campaign impact.

The media owner’s prominent new sites are located between the Jakes Gerwel and Jan Smuts Drive off-ramps on Cape Town’s main motorway. The inventory consists of two billboards which greet commuters heading towards the central business district (CBD), and a further two screens that face those driving towards the airport.

“Our continued site development and investment in the Cape Town metro has allowed us to foster high-impact and strategically situated sites that greet thousands of commuters each day, offering an unrivalled opportunity for exposure to any brand booking through our network,” said Michael Brits, general manager at Tractor Outdoor,

Mali Motsumi-Garrido, Sales Director at Tractor Outdoor, added that with the airport being the gateway for local and international travellers into the city, the location is a highly sought-after spot, and is part of Tractor’s long-term strategy to extend its DOOH footprint.

MullenLowe Partners with SASKO to celebrate the people behind the brand

Sarah Dexter, CEO at MullenLowe SA, explains that the team created a 360-degree campaign featuring a new look and brand promise which celebrates SASKO’s quality and care through its people. “At the core of the campaign is how a few simple ingredients in the right hands with the right care can make something extraordinary. The central message is that people who care make things better – better flour, better bread, better service to their customers and communities.”

Originally scheduled to launch in March 2023, the restage was brought forward to November 2022, leading to a serious rallying of the troops to make everything happen. “As an agency we have a strong entrepreneurial heritage and challenger mentality, this makes us agile and able to pivot with the result that we successfully deliver to client objectives and timelines. Our strategic and creative vision, our understanding of positioning and audience, ensures that we give brands an unfair advantage over their competitors. The work we did on SASKO reflects that,” says Dexter.

To bring the campaign to life, the MullenLowe SA creative team led by ECD Kirk Gainsford and the team from Seven Films created a series of hero brand stories. Shooting took place over 18 days, with the team travelling to different regions of South Africa to capture the spirit of the SASKO people. What makes the campaign unique is that it features SASKO’s own people – drivers, bakers, farmers and millers – doing what they do best in these emotive brand films. SASKO employs over 5000 people and logistics cover more than 2 million kilometres each month to every spaza and shop across South Africa – a massive task for a much-loved brand.

QNET announces expansion into South Africa as part of its 25th anniversary,

QNET, a global e-commerce based direct selling company, has officially launched in South Africa, providing local customers and entrepreneurs access to its range of great products through its online retail platforms.

The move is expected to contribute to the country’s gig economy sector, offering access to high-quality products and passive income opportunities for aspiring individuals, especially youth groups and women. QNET’s business model allows anyone who is dedicated and committed to running their own online retail business from anywhere in the world by leveraging the company’s extensive product offerings, sales tools, and support services.

Regional general manager of QNET’s Sub-Saharan Africa region, Biram Fall, expressed his excitement about the launch, “QNET has been in Asia for 25 years and in Africa for over 20 years now. QNET aims to empower local entrepreneurs by providing them with high-quality products, tools, and support to succeed in the ever-changing e-commerce and direct selling ecosystem.”

Making moves

Animation industry in Africa to showcase at Cape Town International Animation Festival

Animation has a significant impact on our lives, as a tool for teaching and learning, a form of entertainment, as a marketing tool, and naturally a creative outlet and form of income for animators in an ever-evolving global sector, and thus contributing to the local economy.

Celebrating this, South Africa once again highlights the growing impact made by African animators at this year’s Cape Town International Animation Festival, hosted from the 27-30 oApril at the Cape Town International Conference Centre.

According to the National Film and Video Foundation, pre-Covid, the production industry as a whole was valued at over R8-billion, and grew 5.2% year-on-year, employing on average 60 000 fulltime, FTE and freelance workers.

“It is important here to note that globally the industry is growing at +-_25% per annum. Many countries, recognising the economic and job creation importance of this sector, have increased the attractiveness of their policy, legislative and incentive frameworks to attract and stimulate as much production as possible, attract FDI and create jobs,” said Nick Cloete, chairman of Animation SA.

As an industry, productions produce jobs which range from highly-skilled, world-class cast and crew, to artisans and unskilled new entrants to the workplace. 85% of the industry workforce is black and 65% of the workforce under the age of 35, contributing to NDP 2030 goals. Animation contributes to the industry which is an employment and economic multiplier.

Bringing the sector together, the Cape Town International Animation Festival is offering visitors a dynamic programme, which aims to shine a spotlight on the contribution of African creatives, story tellers, and artist, amplify the award-winning work done on the continent. The programme features various screening, engaging workshops, insightful talks, and focuses on offering a leg-up to aspiring animators, so they may avoid any pitfalls or misinformation and gain the skills and insight into the sector as a whole.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)