Prepare to be captivated: TimesLIVE brings you a 24/7 content experience

Getting your daily dose of news will never be the same again with TimesLIVE’s exciting and expanded offering of news and audiovisual entertainment for the whole family.

As a first in South Africa, Arena Holdings has crafted an upweighted news platform for our valued audiences where they can indulge in exclusive TimesLIVE original docuseries, local and original lifestyle content, African-based and Hollywood movies, an extensive range of podcasts, gaming and fun age-appropriate, learning-based content for children.

True crime fanatics can enjoy thrilling documentaries, while the lifestyle and inspirational content will bring viewers health and wellness tips. Design, DIY, sports highlights and uplifting spiritual content will complement entertaining and informative art and music shows.

The freedom to choose content based on your consumption habits, no matter where you are, is now available for you.

Innovative news and entertainment offering

The digital era is in full swing and, with it, comes possibilities that were inconceivable a few years ago. While there is apprehension among content players around the globe, Arena Holdings has embraced the volatile and unpredictable landscape to bring readers an innovative news and entertainment offering.

Through the respected and award-winning journalism of the Sunday Times, we have delivered content to South Africans for more than a century.

In more recent years, the TimesLIVE digital platform has met the needs of a tech-savvy marketplace and consumer, and in its relatively short life, has attracted millions of unique users who depend on TimesLIVE for their daily news.

“TimesLIVE is a descendant of the colossal Times family, led by the legendary Sunday Times, South Africa’s first family newspaper. Sunday Times has been a favourite among appointment readers for 117 years.

“We are migrating this tried-and-tested model to a digital platform, through TimesLIVE, to give you convenience and the best time of your content consumption life,” says Mzi Malunga, the group CEO of Arena Holdings Group.

