Unlock Ultra: Openview launches Pay-TV service with a Pride bouquet

[PRESS OFFICE] The best of both: one decoder, two worlds. Openview is launching a satellite-first in South Africa with an added Pay-TV option.

Soon viewers will be able to experience a new world of curated entertainment using the same decoder. Ultraview enables viewers to watch additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, while retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder.

The revolutionary new service is giving audiences viewing power by giving them the choice of free or paid content, at their discretion.

Unlike other services, Ultraview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, and pick stand-alone bouquets.

Pride Bouquet

Ultraview launches the Pride Bouquet on 6 March 2023. A colourful new world with exclusive content for the curious, bold and diverse, featuring two channels – OUTtv and FUSE.

OUTtv is a lifestyle channel featuring a variety of LGBTQI series, raw reality, impressive documentaries, hysterical telenovelas, gay romcoms, award winning films, and OUT originals. Some of the colourful shows include Being Bebe, Call Me Mother, Gogo For the Gold, and Hot Haus (season 2 launches at the end of March – the first worldwide premiere on Ultraview), and many more.

FUSE ignites culture with vibrant entertainment that celebrates and amplifies fresh, young voices. It shares the stories that empower diverse young adults. Stacked with movies, documentaries, competition shows, and compelling FUSE original series like ‘Sex Sells’, and the always fabulous ‘Big Freedia’ which will thrill viewers from beginning to end.

The Pride bouquet will be available for R74.99 per month.

First time users can explore the bouquet’s content with a free three-day trial period, where after a monthly fee will apply. Subscribers to Ultraview have the option of cancelling the subscription at any time.

Ultraview will be adding more bouquets to the service very soon. Viewers can look forward to the Spice bouquet which will also feature two channels of delightful content. The Openview ground-breaking innovation allows viewers to experience exclusive content at their discretion, and opens new worlds of viewing by catering to all audiences.

