What a week! DJ Fresh is back with weekly podcast

He’s back! DJ Fresh has picked up the mic once more, and is delivering a weekly podcast titled WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh. It promises to “wrap up your week without fear or favour”.

“My love for connecting with audience on various platforms goes beyond sharing information. I firmly believe that being able to impact someone’s life in a positive way is part of our journey. From music to conversation to just being, your words could save someone,” DJ Fresh said.

DJ Sbu, Oskido, Eugene Khoza and Botsang Modimowame Moiloa appeared as guests in the debut episode of WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh, which airs on Fridays at 15:00 on YouTube. If you know anything about The Big Dawg, this podcast is filled with laughter, but it also discusses current events both locally and globally as it wraps up the week that was.

The Fresh House Flava music maestro is also working on his upcoming album and other endeavours, despite his extended absence from radio

The multifaceted personality says that he appreciates his time on radio and the great social influence it can have, something he aims to continue doing with his podcast.

