New-school ad creators in a world of digital innovation, technology and content creation

The digital innovation train is moving fast on its tracks with no signs of slowing down, even in 2023.

As advertisers we must take full advantage by maximising our approach to it, embracing new technologies and leveraging content creation that matters for consumers.

This is particularly true when we look at how our industry has been penetrated from all angles proving that, as advertisers, we are not the only ones that have a say. This can be judged by the number of budding content creators and influencers with unique points of view that are an asset to what we do.

This has further applied more pressure on the industry and highlighted the need for us to hone our digital and technology ability to better deliver on the work we execute for our clients.

At the centre of this, however, is a good insight which sparks an idea that flows into an even better executed storyline. This is a key consideration when creating work that the Millennial and Gen Z consumer – a market that our clients are all in a scramble to secure – deems as cool and relatable.

To win in this space we need to take note of the following three insights to ensure we assimilate into this new world order:

INSIGHT 1: playing on emotions in a robotic world

We need not shy away from consumer behaviour and the emotions that are behind buying into a product or service. Yes, price and lifestyle ultimately dictate our consumer buying patterns. But, at the end of the day, our audience wants to feel considered and represented, and that we are speaking to their unique set of needs using technology and content creators.

Emotional marketing is still a leading factor in influencing purchases and brand believability. If we make use of the right platforms such as those forecast as leading by Brandwatch (2023) through storytelling – Instagram, TikTok and YouTube – we would be heading in the right direction. As the saying goes ‘make them cry, even with laughter, and you get them to buy’. We need to go back to telling real brand stories to show our consumers that brands still have heart.

INSIGHT 2: seamless integration of AI in advertising

There is more to AI than ChatGPT. Platforms such as Discord have innovated and evolved into apps that make AI accessible to everyone, even in our workspaces. As practitioners, we must use these platforms to power our brainstorms, and share thoughts and ideas to create impactful conversations in a fun and informative way. AI is here and should be seen as a tool to co-create instead of something out to steal our jobs.

INSIGHT 3: bridging the gap between the digital and the physical world

What may come to mind when we think about bridging the digital and the physical world is usually the Metaverse. A space that resembles our real world in digital format.

Phygital is blending the digital and physical for better customer experiences. We as marketers and advertisers need to start thinking about innovative ways to bring these two worlds to life. This concept is still under immense research, however, that should not stop us from thinking about how to blend these two worlds together.

Yes, we may be digitally led but our human nature desires human interactions and as industry leaders, we must take on the position to innovate our comms to bring about a holistic consumer experience that bridges the gap.

The fundamental need to – as well as the principles guiding the process – find a good insight, write a solid idea and deliver an equally powerful execution have not changed. We need to go back to the basics and implement them using digital and technological innovations to inspire what we do for the brands we build.

Our duty as new-school advertisers living and working in a digital era is to ensure that we are at the forefront of content creation and that we are acclimatising ourselves to using the right tools, technologies, and insights to maximise our overall output.

Laureatus Tefu – copywriter at RAPT Creative Agency

Khangelani Dziba – group divisional head: PR and influencer partnerships at RAPT Creative Agency

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)