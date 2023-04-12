Awards Wrap: AIB categories revealed, Eco-Logic entries open, Effie committee to highlight marketing effectiveness

The awards will be presented at the annual AIBs gala evening taking place this year on 10 November at Church House Westminster in the heart of London. Highlights of the 2022 event can be seen here.

Calling all Eco-Champions: Entries are now open for the 2023 Eco-Logic Awards

The Eco-Logic Awards showcase and promote South African individuals, organisations, projects, products and services that are beneficial for ‘People and Planet’.

“It’s also a platform to educate consumers about environmental challenges and motivate them to be part of the solution by leveraging their consumer spending to support and buy from those that demonstrate a commitment to building a sustainable society and environment” explains David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.

If you are an Eco-Champion, or want to support another who is, we invite you to enter yourself or nominate another by the 31 July 2023.

The televised award show, which will air on DStv’s People Weather Channel 180 and Openview Channel 115 (available to over 11 million households) will showcase Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners in 12 categories, namely:

Climate Change Nature Conservation Water Conservation Circular Economy and Waste innovation Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle Eco-Health and Wellness Eco-Hospitality and Tourism Eco-Innovation Eco-Friendly Products Eco-Communities and Schools Eco-Angel Eco-Warrior

There is no cost to enter the Eco-Logic Awards and all entries will be judged by 12 independent, highly-respected, environmentally conscious executives from a diverse range of occupations and professions.

Wits Business School the official Higher Education Category Sponsor of 2nd Annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards The 2nd annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards will be partnering with the Wits Business School. The Wits Business School believes in celebrating and supporting youth entrepreneurship in South Africa and on the African continent. The Executive Education unit at Wits Business School will be sponsoring the education category through short courses valued at R220 000.00

“At the heart of our mission is a commitment to support the development of agile and ethical leaders who positively impact our country and continent. This partnership provides the business school with an opportunity to enhance the skills and capabilities of young entrepreneurs and will expose them to the best in knowledge, tools, and practical application as they prepare to lead their ventures into the future,” said Leoni Grobler, director of executive education.

As a part of the sponsorship, the short course will include the following: 1. A five (5) day online Managing & Leading People short course for the sixteen (16) category winners. 2. A nine (9 month) face-to-face Management Advancement Programme (MAP) for the overall winner. “We believe that entrepreneurs need to constantly hone their skills and work on ways to better their brands. Wits Business School has created an opportunity for these young entrepreneurs to do exactly that. They have shown constant support for young entrepreneurs and will be providing them with the tools needed to sustain a brand in the long run,” said Pat Mahlangu, the founder and CEO of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards.