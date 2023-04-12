Awards Wrap: AIB categories revealed, Eco-Logic entries open, Effie committee to highlight marketing effectiveness

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.
19th AIBs for international journalism and factual launched
The Association for International Broadcasting has revealed the 19 categories in its 19th global competition that celebrates the world’s best journalism and factual programming. Each year this renowned and respected competition – called the AIBs – attracts entries in many languages from all over the world. In 2022, more than 400 hours of content was submitted to the AIBs.
New for 2023 are two Presenter of the Year awards – one for TV, the other for radio (or their digital equivalents). There is also a new category rewarding the most innovative docudrama.
“The AIBs are immensely popular in the global media industry,” said Simon Spanswick, AIB chief executive. “We are looking forward to seeing the extraordinary range of stories that are told around the world, helping journalists and programme makers to showcase their work on the global stage. We are privileged that so much remarkable work is entrusted to the AIBs each year and we look forward to celebrating success in our 19th contest.”
The 19 categories in the AIBs 2023 are:
TV/VIDEO/DIGITAL
PRESENTER of the YEAR
DOCUDRAMA
SHORT FEATURE
NATURAL HISTORY
SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
SPORTS JOURNALISM
HUMAN INTEREST
NEWS COVERAGE
POLITICS and BUSINESS
DOMESTIC AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY
INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY
RADIO/AUDIO/PODCAST
PRESENTER of the YEAR
DOCUDRAMA
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
HUMAN INTEREST
NEWS COVERAGE
INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY
The competition is open for entry until 30 June 2023. Full information on all the categories, including what the international panel of judges will be looking for, is here.
The awards will be presented at the annual AIBs gala evening taking place this year on 10 November at Church House Westminster in the heart of London. Highlights of the 2022 event can be seen here.
Calling all Eco-Champions: Entries are now open for the 2023 Eco-Logic Awards
The Eco-Logic Awards showcase and promote South African individuals, organisations, projects, products and services that are beneficial for ‘People and Planet’.
“It’s also a platform to educate consumers about environmental challenges and motivate them to be part of the solution by leveraging their consumer spending to support and buy from those that demonstrate a commitment to building a sustainable society and environment” explains David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.
If you are an Eco-Champion, or want to support another who is, we invite you to enter yourself or nominate another by the 31 July 2023.
The televised award show, which will air on DStv’s People Weather Channel 180 and Openview Channel 115 (available to over 11 million households) will showcase Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners in 12 categories, namely:
- Climate Change
- Nature Conservation
- Water Conservation
- Circular Economy and Waste innovation
- Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle
- Eco-Health and Wellness
- Eco-Hospitality and Tourism
- Eco-Innovation
- Eco-Friendly Products
- Eco-Communities and Schools
- Eco-Angel
- Eco-Warrior
There is no cost to enter the Eco-Logic Awards and all entries will be judged by 12 independent, highly-respected, environmentally conscious executives from a diverse range of occupations and professions.
The 2nd annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards will be partnering with the Wits Business School. The Wits Business School believes in celebrating and supporting youth entrepreneurship in South Africa and on the African continent. The Executive Education unit at Wits Business School will be sponsoring the education category through short courses valued at R220 000.00
Effie South Africa committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) is proud to announce the new Effie South Africa Committee, tasked with promoting and growing the Effie Awards and marketing effectiveness in South Africa. The committee is composed of a diverse range of industry professionals, including clients, marketers, and agency representatives.
The members of the new Effie South Africa Committee are:
- Anwar Jappie (Chair) – Head of Industry, Google
- Elizabeth Mokwena – Head: Homecare, Unilever Africa
- Karabo Songo – Non-Exec Director, The Brave Group
- Mathe Okaba – CEO, ACA
- Khensani Nobanda – Group Executive, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank
- Mpume Ngobese – Co-Managing Director, Joe Public
- Kagiso Musi – Group MD, Metamedia
- Silas Matlala – Independent Consultant and GIBS Lecturer
- Sibu Mabena – Founder, Duma Collective
- Franco D’Onofrio – Co-Founder Twiga Communications
- Pete Case – CEO and Creative Chairman, Ogilvy South Africa
- Sharon Bergmann – Financial Manager, ACA
- Zayd Abrahams – Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tiger Brands
Anwar Jappie, the newly appointed Chair of the Effie South Africa Committee, expressed his excitement about leading the committee’s efforts to promote and grow the Effie Awards in South Africa.
Vth Season scoops 11 nominations at the Metro FM Awards Nominations announcement.
The highly anticipated list of nominees in various categories of the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA) has been revealed and Vth Season has announced 11 nominations.The awards ceremony will be held on 6 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.
The SABC announced that they received over 900 entries, and of those, Vth Season was able to receive 11 nominations from four of their artists, with AKA receiving six nominations with his latest album. This shows that his music will live on. Ami Faku receives three nominations, Nhlonipho with one and Zādok also 1 nomination.
“Vth Season is proud to be working with great artists who delivered their best creations last year to release great and relatable music for the nation’s enjoyment.” Shared Vth Seasons founder, Benza.To vote, dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts. USSD rates are charged at R1.50 per minute.
Voting closes at midnight on 30 April 2023, except for Song of the Year, which closes at 9pm on 6 May 2023.
