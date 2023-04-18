Awards Wrap: Radio Awards’ entries open, Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais ranked at Annual World Creative Rankings, Gerety deadline extended

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

The 13th annual Radio Awards is open for entries

he prestigious Radio Awards – now in its 13th year – continues to honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards. Entries have officially opened and stations are invited to make their submissions.

The complete list of entry categories for 2023 can be viewed on The Radio Awards website, where stations are advised to ensure their entry fits the required criteria. There is no entry-fee, and stations may edit their entries right up until the 9 July 2023 entry deadline.

This year sees the first time that the Station Manager’s Choice category is included in the main entry system. Station managers can now submit their nominations for this category as they have done in previous years for the Hall of Fame and Bright Star categories.

The fan favourite My Station competition that gives radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, will take place later in the year, and more information will follow.

How to enter

Get familiar with the T&Cs

Read up on the guidelines and tips

Want to know what the judges are looking for? Find out here.

STEP 1 – REGISTER: CLICK HERE to register your profile for the 2023 entry system. All previous profile registrations have been cleared, so stations will need to create a new profile in order to gain access to the entry system. When registering your profile, stations will need to select the respective licence category (Internet, Campus, Community, PBS, Commercial).

STEP 2 – LOGIN: CLICK HERE to log in to the Radio Awards entry system once you have registered and verified your profile, and access has been approved by the Radio Awards administration. Use your registered username and password to log in to the entry system. You will then be redirected to the Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar on the left side to navigate your way around the entry system.

STEP 3 – SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the ‘New Entry’ button on the side toolbar. Ensure that you complete all of the fields required for each entry you wish to make.

For enquiries about 2023 entries, contact Zandi Nhlapo at NhlapoZ@arena.africa

Joe Public’s Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais ranked at Annual World Creative Rankings

The Drum has released the much-anticipated World Creative Rankings; both Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais have been ranked in the Chief Creative Officers Ranking with positions 75 and 78 respectively.

The World Creative Rankings are evaluated by examining the results from 19 leading industry award programmes, giving the industry a credible guide to who the most-awarded agencies, brands, campaigns and people are.

Marais was also recognised for his valuable contribution to the industry and inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame in 2022.

“Being recognised on a global scale is an extreme honour, alongside my creative partner. We look forward to continuing our growth and transformation in the industry on a global scale,” said Xolisa Dyeshana, shareholder and Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public.

“The Drum is a leader in marketing, media and creativity and I am humbled to be ranked on this global list alongside the best in the industry. This ranking speaks to the phenomenal clients we have, who continually trust us to execute work that fosters growth for their brands,” he concludes.

Standard Bank wins 2022 BAI Global Innovation award

Standard Bank recently made news when it received the 2022 BAI Global Innovation Award for Innovation in Community Sustainability for its OneFarm Share platform. In the same year, Niki Neumann, Standard Bank’s head of agribusiness platforms and innovation, also received BAI’s inaugural Rising Star Award. The Rising Star Award celebrates up-and-coming innovative leaders making a positive impact within their organisations and across the financial services industry.

BAI is an independent, non-profit organisation that delivers actionable financial services insights. The annual awards celebrate achievements in innovation.

OneFarm Share is a platform powered by Standard Bank in partnership with AgFinTech HelloChoice that creates a more efficient agri-food chain by taking a sector-wide view of agriculture. Operating across South Africa, OneFarm Share was born from the need to address the ever-widening food provision gap, where millions of people face uncertainty about their next meal.

OneFarm Share addresses hunger by solving the challenge of farm and fresh-produce waste and, instead, channelling nutritious fresh produce to the relief sector while also helping smallholder farmers to access markets. In addition, OneFarm Share provides ESG- and CSI-as-a-service for corporates and donor organisations, offering a transparent vehicle to channel funding for food security, enterprise development and sustainable farming practices. By effectively preventing waste, OneFarm Share provides a sustainable solution for food insecurity in South Africa, while also catalysing economic development across the agric sector.

Since its inception in 2020, OneFarm Share has helped more than 2 700 registered charities feed over 1.2 million people by distributing over 14 600 tonnes of fresh produce to beneficiary organisations, and cumulatively delivering over 58 million individual meals.

Gerety entry deadline extended

Gerety has announced a final deadline extension of May 12th and has called for entries into emerging commerce. All categories at Gerety accept entries for emerging commerce like Generative AI (ChatGPT, Bard or Dall-E).

Ongay, Gerety co-founder says “ Gerety gives validation to agencies and your clients that the work resonates. The same work that will be winning at the other shows this year should also be submitted at Gerety, the makeup of the jury shouldn’t change that, and winning will prove it is effective with a female audience”.

The 2023 Gerety Awards final deadline will be May 12. The shortlist will be announced shortly after and will include works from the new and highly topical category for emerging commerce. Winners will include the use of new channels like the Metaverse, NFTs, Blockchain, AI, AR, and other advanced technologies and tools.

“The Gerety Awards celebrate work that speaks to and resonates with women, in both traditional and emerging communications channels,” said Stephanie Nadi Olson, Founder and Executive Chair of the Board, We Are Rosie. “I am honored to serve as a Grand Juror this year, and look forward to seeing all of the incredible work from around the world, especially from those who are leading the way with new ideas, new platforms and new technologies.”

Gerety winners receive unprecedented press recognition and are included in national and global rankings like the World Creative Ranking.

Enter the 2023 Gerety Awards before the final deadline of May 12th: www.geretyawards.com

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)