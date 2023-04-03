Changes afoot at 5FM as it celebrates continued growth

5FM has announced some exciting changes to its line-up as it celebrates continued growth in listenership, time spent listening and revenue.

The 2023 lineup changes bolster its on-air, digital media and events offering.

Karabo Ntshweng will be moving from 5 Early Mornings into the 5 Nights slot, giving delivering a weeknight an energy punch, where youth lifestyle, art, fashion, cool research findings and unbeatable music meets starting on 3 April 2023.

Tshepi Seakamela will take the reins of 5 Weekend Breakfast, moving over from 5 Early Weekend Mornings, with new 5 addition, Palesa Lemeke, on news. They will be behind the mic from 1 April 2023.

5 Weekend Afternoons news presenter, Yonaka Theledi, joins the 5 Drive team and the traffic desk will be driven by Monique de Villiers, who makes a move from 5 Weekend Breakfast to 5 Early Mornings, starting on 3 April. 5 Weekend Afternoons will see Boipelo Mooketsi take the wheel from 1 April, moving from 5 Weekend Nights, with new addition, Nomama Dlamini, manning the news desk.

5 Weekend Nights will welcome the hugely popular Harrison Mkhize , a brand-new addition to the 5FM team – bringing you a vibrant, light-hearted, fun and super entertaining night-time show Saturday from 22:00 to 01:00 and Sundays from 21:00 . to midnight, with the best in local and international music content, conversations around all the topics that cause a stir.

5 Early Weekend Mornings kicks off its new format on 8 April led by new presenters, Tshepang Moji on Saturdays and Jodell Tantij on Sunday. This creates space for South Africa’s upcoming presenter talent to join the 5FM on-air team and further hone their skills, another innovative step by the station to invest in youth development in South Africa.

5FM is welcoming the other half of the CINIMIN powerhouse DJ duo, Austin Cassim, brother and partner in crime to legendary 5FM resident DJ, Kyle Cassim. Austin will be spicing up Saturday nights with the 5 Saturday Sizzle between 18:00 and 19:00, with the Kyle Cassim show now starting at 19:00 and ending at 22:00.

Who is leaving?