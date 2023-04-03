Changes afoot at 5FM as it celebrates continued growth

5FM has announced some exciting changes to its line-up as it celebrates continued growth in listenership, time spent listening and revenue.
The 2023 lineup changes bolster its on-air, digital media and events offering.
Karabo Ntshweng will be moving from 5 Early Mornings into the 5 Nights slot, giving delivering a weeknight an energy punch, where youth lifestyle, art, fashion, cool research findings and unbeatable music meets starting on 3 April 2023.
Tshepi Seakamela will take the reins of 5 Weekend Breakfast, moving over from 5 Early Weekend Mornings, with new 5 addition, Palesa Lemeke, on news. They will be behind the mic from 1 April 2023.
5 Weekend Afternoons news presenter, Yonaka Theledi, joins the 5 Drive team and the traffic desk will be driven by Monique de Villiers, who makes a move from 5 Weekend Breakfast to 5 Early Mornings, starting on 3 April. 5 Weekend Afternoons will see Boipelo Mooketsi take the wheel from 1 April, moving from 5 Weekend Nights, with new addition, Nomama Dlamini, manning the news desk.
5 Weekend Nights will welcome the hugely popular Harrison Mkhize , a brand-new addition to the 5FM team – bringing you a vibrant, light-hearted, fun and super entertaining night-time show Saturday from 22:00 to 01:00 and Sundays from 21:00 . to midnight, with the best in local and international music content, conversations around all the topics that cause a stir.
5 Early Weekend Mornings kicks off its new format on 8 April led by new presenters, Tshepang Moji on Saturdays and Jodell Tantij on Sunday. This creates space for South Africa’s upcoming presenter talent to join the 5FM on-air team and further hone their skills, another innovative step by the station to invest in youth development in South Africa.
5FM is welcoming the other half of the CINIMIN powerhouse DJ duo, Austin Cassim, brother and partner in crime to legendary 5FM resident DJ, Kyle Cassim. Austin will be spicing up Saturday nights with the 5 Saturday Sizzle between 18:00 and 19:00, with the Kyle Cassim show now starting at 19:00 and ending at 22:00.
Who is leaving?
Minnie Ntuli, who joined 5FM in 2022, is saying goodbye to the station to pursue another career opportunity in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal.
After more than five years with the station, Smash Afrika is also bidding 5FM farewell, stating that it is time to make a shift to the next phase of his career.
JD Mostert, 5FM’s business manager, says: “We’re deeply grateful to those who have helped us to build this brand, including those who are taking a step in a different direction. We wish them every success for their future endeavours.”
“We are also super stoked about our new line-up, one that will keep 5FM at the forefront of all the biggest tunes, the hottest news, the coolest interviews, the most insane stunts and the biggest life-changing community initiatives. It will make sure that we continue to grow as we have in recent times, bringing our listeners and advertisers a multi-platform offering that is massively engaging and 2nd to none.”
5FM Line-up: Monday to Friday
- 04:00 – 06:00: 5 Early Mornings with Monique de Villiers
- 06:00 – 9:00: 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Thabo Baloyi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden
- 09:00 – 12:00: 5 Mid Mornings with Stephanie Be
- 12:00 – 15:00: 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli
- 15:00 – 18:00: 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Yonaka Theledi
- 18:00 – 19:00: Mon – Thurs | 18:00 – 22:00 Fri: The Roger Goode Show on 5 with Roger Goode
- 19:00 – 22:00: Mon – Thurs
- 22:00 – 01:00 Mon: Thurs: 5 After Hours with Leah Jazz
- 22:00 – 01:00 Fri: In Das we trust with Das Kapital
Weekends
- 04:00 – 07:00: Sat & Sun: 5 Early Weekend Mornings with Tshepang Moji (Saturdays), Jodell Tantij (Sundays) and Palesa Lemeke
- 07:00 – 10:00, Sat & Sun: 5 Weekend Breakfast with Tshepi Seakamela, Aaron Masemola and Palesa Lemeke
- 10:00 – 14:00: Sat: Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald
- 14:00 – 18:00: Sat: 5 Weekend Afternoons with Boipelo Mooketsi and Nomama Dlamini
- 18:00 – 19:00: Sat: The 5 Saturday Sizzle with Austin Cassim
- 19:00 – 22:00: Sat: The Kyle Cassim Show with Kyle Cassim Your gateway to DANCE!
- 10:00 – 14:00: Sun: 5 Takeover with Nick Archibald You ARE the DJ!
- 18:00 – 21:00, Sun: Sunday Sessions on 5 with Nutty Nys
- 22:00 – 01:00 (Sat), 21:00 – 0:00 (Sun): 5 Weekend Nights with Harrison Mkhize The only way to close out weekend nights!
For more, visit www.5FM.co.za, download the 5FM App, or follow 5FM on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.