East Coast Radio responds to bombshell Keri Miller statement ‘setting the record straight’

On Wednesday, former East Coast Radio presenter Keri Miller issued a statement in which she ‘set the record straight, on why she was axed from the popular KwaZulu-Natal radio station. This is ECR’s response to the statement.

“We note Keri Miller’s version of events relating to her separation from East Coast Radio, expressed verbally this morning in a live social media post, and released to the media by way of a press release.

“ECR has always engaged Keri Miller supportively (by her own version in her broadcast), and has tried repeatedly to part ways with her respectfully and amicably.

“Whilst we acknowledge that this has been an emotional journey for her, we differ on many points of ‘fact’ as alleged in her statement, and the context around her contract termination.

“What we agree on is that there was a breakdown in the on-air and off-air relationship with her co-host, and the station provided extensive interventions for many years in an attempt to work around and through these interpersonal issues.

“ECR did not find evidence of the bullying that Keri alleges, despite commissioning two independent and highly qualified external parties to seek out problems or issues that could be affecting the show and its personnel.

“Out of respect to all involved, and the legal process that is unfolding with Ms Miller, we will not be making any further statement on the issue for now via the media.”