Glitzy showbiz hit The Masked Singer set to enthral South African families

A trinity of media players in South Africa is bringing The Masked Singer to television screens across the nation. The SABC, Primedia, and Anele Mdoda’s production company, Rose and Oaks, teamed up to develop and broadcast a local version of The Masked Singer to the nation’s ready audience.

“For years now, we have been wanting to offer this show to our audiences – it is one of the hottest reality show properties in the world and now at last South Africa will have its very own version,” said SABC head of local productions, Lala Tuku. “This, thanks to the collaboration of SABC, Primedia and Rose and Oaks Media. Our audiences are in for a real treat. The show is an entertainment festival, with its magical music, wizardly of masks, and the splendour of the costumes. This is the biggest musical mystery show on the planet and for our local audiences.”

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Group’s chief revenue officer, added, “Investing in and developing world quality content is intrinsic to the DNA of Primedia and a pivot for the Group’s growth strategy. We are delighted to have been able to facilitate the production of The Masked Singer by Rose and Oaks for the SABC. We wish Anele and Lala every success with this world-class show.”

Mdoda and her partners, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit, are ready to fire up the media and entertainment industry as her production company, Rose and Oaks, sets its sights on licensing top international programming for local audiences, and on creating new formats that can be sold internationally.

New wave of music show

Mdoda said: “The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that has had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades. We remember how The Shell Road To Fame show in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites. The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier generation singing competition shows.” She also gave a shout-out to Mpho Popps, who will host the show. His winning sense of humour and inquisitive nature is what is required in “a detective show like this”, Mdoda said. “He is a newcomer to the shiny floor format and he is the perfect person to guide the viewers down this tunnel of fun.”