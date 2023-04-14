How ‘momfluencers’ can drive positive engagement for brands

A momfluencer is a special kind of content creator who is able to juggle motherhood, create beautiful content for brands, and manage the business of being a busy content creator all at once.

But why should brands work with momfluencers?

Let’s take a closer look

Mom influencers cover content niches beyond baby products. Mothers make 85% of the household purchase decisions, so they need advice on finances, work-life, relationships, home decor, and more, for which they rely on trusted mommy creators.

By sharing experience-based content in niches like fashion, lifestyle, pet, home decor, and food and beverages, these mom influencers have gained the attention of these industries, causing a 44.86% spike in the number of creators in these categories over the last five years, according to affable.ai data.

Mom influencers don’t just target mothers. Mom influencer content appeals to other demographics beyond mothers, including dads, millennials, and even Gen Zs. By partnering with them, you can reach a wider audience and increase brand awareness. This is especially important for companies targeting millennial moms, who are more likely to follow momfluencers than traditional celebrities.

Engagement. Momfluencers have a high level of engagement with their followers. They are constantly interacting with their community, responding to comments and messages, and sharing their own experiences. By working with a momfluencer, you can create content that resonates with your target audience and encourages engagement.

Creativity. Momfluencers are known for their creativity and their ability to create engaging content. By partnering with a momfluencer, you can tap into their creativity and create content that stands out from the crowd. Whether it’s a sponsored post, a giveaway, or a product review, momfluencers can help you create content that is both authentic and engaging.

New audiences. Expanding your reach to new audiences is made possible by collaborating with seasoned mom influencers. This approach provides a unique avenue for brands to connect with a demographic that may have been difficult to target through traditional marketing.

Our favourites

Bayanda Gumede

Bayanda is an award-winning content creator based in Durban, with a wealth of experience working with big brands. Her strong voice in the parenting niche makes her a trusted authority on all things related to raising children. Every piece of content she creates is carefully crafted and beautifully produced, showcasing her expertise and attention to detail. Bayanda’s content is sure to inform and inspire.

Bayanda’s Instagram page.

Vicki Sleet

A doyenne of the media industry, Vicki cut her teeth in the magazine industry and is a true “OG” in every sense of the word. She now runs her own branding and content agency while still taking time to curate her Instagram account and work with brands like Le Creuset, Mr Price Home, and Consol Glass. Despite her busy schedule as a mother of two active girls, she has an engaged following and real authority in the lifestyle sector. We love working with her, and our clients love her too!

Vicki’s Instagram page.

Nadine Smallberg

Meet Nadine, a highly acclaimed Cape Town-based blogger and award-winning content creator. Her content revolves around her delightful family and seamlessly integrated brands. With Nadine, you can always expect top-notch content. It’s no wonder many of South Africa’s most beloved brands choose her time and time again.

Nadine’s Instagram page.

Chenel Kruger

Chenel is an inspiring mother with a wealth of brand experience. With a track record that includes Nivea, Cotton On, Food Lovers Market, and Checkers, she knows what it takes to build successful brands. As a professional photographer, Chenel understands the power of visual content and how to make it look its best to represent your brand. But what sets her apart is her authenticity and relatability. She inspires us every day with her incredible fitness journey, proving that anything is possible with determination and hard work.

Chenel’s Instagram page

Working with mom influencers is an excellent way to reach your target audience and create engaging content that resonates with them. With their unique skill set and creative flair, mom influencers can help your brand stand out and reach a wider audience than ever before. So this Mother’s Day, consider partnering with a mom influencer and see the benefits for yourself.

Cindy Laufs is the founder of Hustle Media, a digital agency which she launched in 2015. The fledgeling operation soon grew into a full-fledged boutique media agency, offering a host of specialised services. The agency emerged from the pandemic not only intact, but stronger. Hustle Media hit the revenue growth target of 20% for 2022 on its head.

