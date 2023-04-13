Marketing Kraal and Nungu Candy partner in sweet deal

They say you are what you eat … so eat something sweet. South Africans love their chocolates and sweets.

Zeli is the new kid on the block in the South African candy market. Zeli was launched in November 2021 by Gauteng entrepreneur, Tebogo Masike, who owns and runs Nungu Candy.

“We are delighted and honoured that Nungu Candy chose our cost effective but impact container billboards to promote the Zeli brand and increase brand awareness. We wish the brand only the best going forward,” says Lebona Moleli, founder and director at The Marketing Kraal.

Zeli is South Africa’s first black owned and proudly 100% locally produced candy. It is manufactured and packed in a factory in Kya Sands north of Johannesburg.

The brand comes in five delicious flavours namely Black Cherry, Blue Berry, Peppermint, Menthol and Chili Cherry.

It is distributed and sold in township spaza shops and major wholesalers across the nine provinces of South Africa including CandyKidz Mega Store in Polokwane and Giant Hyper in Cape Town. It is also available at Makro online.

