Media Moves: 2Stories and The Stellar Effect merge for podcast boost, Khoury tapped for top global position, IAS to attend AdForum Worldwide Summit in New York 

This week’s BIG move: 2Stories and The Stellar Effect merger paves way for SA podcast landscape

The podcast landscape in South Africa is set to flourish even further with the merger of The Stellar Effect, a Cape Town-based creative audio agency, with 2Stories, the fast-growing content marketing agency that burst onto the scene in late 2020. Together they are developing a new audio content division at 2Stories that will enable clients to engage with audiences in even more compelling ways.

“Even though 2Stories has previously produced audio content as part of our integrated offering, we recognise the importance of building a team of specialists that can lead the strategic and creative development of this growing discipline,” said 2Stories co-founder and chief operating officer Joanne Hope. “There was a natural fit with The Stellar Effect team, led by Carol Williams, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will be leading the charge as head of audio content at 2Stories.”

A musician, composer and entrepreneur, Williams has always been a creative communicator. After devoting years to building a start-up, her new role will give her more time to develop innovative audio solutions for clients. She says, “I am passionate about the power of narrative and sound, and I am thrilled to use this medium to help people and brands tell their stories.”

Added Anelde Greeff, 2Stories co-founder and chief content officer, “The local demand for audio content echoes the global explosion of podcasts, which have the potential to reach consumers on a deeper level with seemingly limitless subject matter. In the year that radio turns 100 in South Africa, this next step in broadcasting offers an opportunity for more diverse and unique voices to be heard by more people – and we are excited to be able to play a bigger role in making it happen.”

People moves

SA’s most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\chief creative officer role for global client, adidas

As TBWA\Hunt Lascaris celebrated its 40th anniversary last month, the agency announced that one of its most admired creative minds, Pete Khoury, has been elevated to a new role within the TBWA family.

In a key leadership change, Khoury steps into the role of global chief creative officer: adidas, operating out of TBWA\Neboko in Amsterdam from the end April 2023. The move comes after eight years as chief creative officer in South Africa.

Khoury’s departure from South African shores does not mean he is lost to the Collective in South Africa. He will continue to act in a consulting capacity on the agency’s lead accounts with the Collective remaining focused on the future and committed to delivering world-class creativity, innovation and business intelligence for clients.

“It has always been very fulfilling for me to grow, teach and nurture talent throughout my career. Sharing my knowledge and filtering global trends through the lens of African realities has always created compelling, distinctive work for our clients,” said Khoury. “The time for Africa is now as the continent pulses with energy that the rest of the world is still working towards. I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and the TBWA Collective as a whole. In my evolved position I will continue to spearhead mutually beneficial opportunities for South Africa and the local TBWA Collective through my global lens to ensure that clients continue receiving the best possible service and solutions.”

Carl Willoughby appointed chief creative officer at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has appointed creative powerhouse, Carl Willoughby, as the chief creative officer to lead the agency into its next 40 years as the No1 advertising agency out of Africa.

“I am really excited for Carl to join me at the helm of the pirate ship,” said Karabo Denalane, CEO of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. “Carl has been with TBWA for almost nine years and has rapidly grown through the ranks, leading some of our most relevant and innovative campaigns.”

Willoughby plans to build upon the strong foundation that Pete Khoury, outgoing CCO, established, including the culture of innovation, talent empowerment and growth.

“The opportunity to take on this challenge is a dream come true,” said Willoughby. “I am passionate about driving transformation within the agency, finding creative solutions that will advance more innovative digitally-led outputs and powerful disruptive campaigns with culture at their centre.”

Business moves

South Africa’s IAS to attend AdForum Worldwide Summit in New York

The AdForum Summit, held twice a year in selected cities across the globe, will include Johanna McDowell and the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) as part of an exclusive, captive audience of search consultants.

The 2023 AdForum Summit will take place in New York City between 17 to 21April 2023, providing the IAS with the opportunity to assess and forecast global communication industry trends; and, with up-to-date information constantly being exchanged, an exclusive forum to share ideas, challenges and opportunities.

The AdForum summit is an invitation only event that brings top players in the industry together, and offers them the chance to grow their business, network, and experience how they are shaping the future. The IAS is the only South African pitch consulting company that has been participating consistently in the summit over the past 16 years.

“The main reason we accept the invitation to attend is to ensure that the IAS continues to be at the forefront of global issues and trends facing the advertising and communication industry and the complex world of agency selection,” said McDowell, founder and CEO of IAS and partner for SCOPEN Africa.

SCOPEN Africa will also be represented by McDowell at the Summit along with other SCOPEN colleagues from around the world.

IAS will be hosting two Masterclasses in May where insights and learnings, along with new case studies, from this summit will be shared. Look out for details here.

Paramount unveils its Paramount Shop

Paramount Global has unveiled the Paramount Shop, its first global direct-to-consumer e-commerce site with products spanning the company’s portfolio of current hits to beloved classics from the company’s free-to-air, cable, theatrical films and streaming platforms.

The platform will feature a broad array of products representing more than 125 brands and characters totalling over 7 000 items and more than 50,000 unique products from Paramount brands including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME® and more.

“Paramount Shop plays a key role in Paramount’s multi-platform ecosystem as a new touchpoint for consumers to discover products reflecting the company’s popular content and culture-defining brands,” said Pam Kaufman, president and CEO International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. “It is so exciting to have a site that provides a seamless and engaging consumer experience that allows fans to shop across our portfolio of brands.”

Fans visiting the Paramount Shop will be able to engage with the characters and content they love including Baby Shark, Beavis and Butt-Head, Billions, Blue’s Clues, Clueless, Coming to America, CSI, Daria, Dexter, Drunk History, Grease, iCarly, Jersey Shore, Mean Girls, PAW Patrol, Scream, Soul Train, SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park, Star Trek, Survivor, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Godfather, Top Gun, Twin Peaks, Wolf Pack, Workaholics, Yellowjackets, and Yellowstone, among many more.

Introducing Salesblazer by Salesforce: Empowering salespeople to sharpen their skills

In today’s economic environment – with tightening budgets, supply chain issues and inflation – selling has become more challenging. Sales reps are feeling pressure to do more with less, and they’re struggling to keep up with digital transformation trends and new technologies like artificial intelligence. In fact, nearly 70% of sales professionals say selling is harder than ever. They have largely been left to navigate through these challenges alone.

Salesforce has drawn on industry leadership and expertise to launch Salesblazer to build the largest and most successful community for sales professionals. It’s a place where anyone in the field – from those aspiring to break into the field to top sales leaders – can come to learn, connect, and grow their careers, and help their companies thrive with the skills they gain.

Salesblazer is a destination for sales professionals that brings together learning, community, and content.

BBC Lifestyle adds more local to it’s line-up for 2023

BBC Lifestyle has announced its commitment to local programming with four brand-new local productions airing exclusively on DStv channel 174 Wednesdays at 8pm and Thursdays at 5pm up to the end of the year. The line-up includes Homegrown Tastes South Africa S2 with Lorna Maseko Listing Jozi Season 2, the Great South African Bake Off Season 4 and Come Dine With Me South Africa Season 9.

Pierre Cloete, commercial director at BBC Studios in Africa, said: “I’m thrilled to cement our commitment to high quality, local programming on BBC Lifestyle with a suite of incredible shows. Each local production offers something different whilst championing the brilliant local talent we have in South Africa, both on and off-screen – from travel and culinary inspiration to luxury real estate, famous faces to competitive cooking – they all have their own unique personality that I know DStv audiences are going to love!”

Glasfit partners with Disky to make vehicle licence registration more convenient

Taking the hassle out of vehicle licence registration, the process has been made quick and easy through a partnership between Glasfit and the Disky automated WhatsApp renewal service.

With the ever-increasing demand for vehicle licences, the process can be time-consuming and tiring, leaving vehicle owners vulnerable to penalties for non-compliance. However, with the reliable and affordable Disky service, vehicle owners can now complete the process quickly and conveniently through a streamlined digital platform.

To take advantage of this convenient service, vehicle owners can simply visit the Glasfit website.

Making moves

Leolan Academy to benefit from Algoa FM Charity Golf Day

Children with special needs in the Mossel Bay area will have a new place to learn while they play, thanks to funds raised during the second annual Algoa Cares Garden Route Charity Golf Day.

“The support will go a long way in helping us achieve our mission of empowering vulnerable communities and giving hope and dreams, specifically for children with special needs (autism and down-syndrome), particularly the children of Leolan Academy in Mossel Bay,” said Petrie Cronje, chief executive officer of the LOUIS57 Foundation.

Leolan Academy, which is part of the LOUIS57 Foundation, is a non-profit school in Mossel Bay which supports children from the community.

Funds raised by the charity golf day will go towards purchasing a jungle gym, security fencing and a synthetic grass surface.

The Algoa Cares Garden Route Charity Golf Day will take place at the Pinnacle Point Golf Club on Thursday, 1 June.

Details are available on the Algoa FM website.

Beauty Brand Lux & Volleyball KZN to host milestone Durban Open Beach Volleyball tournament to highlight sexism in sport

LUX with Volleyball South Africa will host the Durban Open Beach Volleyball tournament in the South African leg of the Change the Angle initiative which aims to highlight sexism in sport and challenge media to change the focus of female sports coverage from one that objectifies female athletes to one that celebrates their sporting prowess and achievements.

While female inclusivity and transformation in sports has made significant progress globally over the years, resulting in growing popularity and support of professional and amateur female athletes, much of the media coverage of women athletes still misses the mark, focusing on female bodies rather than sporting achievements.

The tournament will be organised by KwaZulu Natal Volleyball, sanctioned by Lux, and will take place over two days (15 & 16 April) on the Durban beachfront. The tournament will be broadcast live on SABC 2.

Commenting on the significance of the upcoming tournament during a media briefing in Durban, President of KwaZulu Natal Volleyball Aadil Khan said, “We are very pleased to have a sponsor like LUX that supports the cause against the objectification of women. We support the call for media to change the angle of female sports coverage and encourage the greater stakeholder community to rally behind the initiative.”

