Media Moves: Toyota partners with Comic Con, Mouton new head of marketing at Tractor Outdoor, Boomtown wins Wimpy

This week’s BIG move: Toyota officially powers Comic Con Cape Town and Comic Con Africa

Toyota has signed a partnership deal with the upcoming Comic Con Cape Town and Comic Con Africa, premier comic and pop culture events in South Africa.

This new partnership will see Toyota become an official partner of Comic Con Cape Town, proudly powering the Comic Con team on the road. As part of the partnership, Toyota will provide a fleet of vehicles to transport guests, performers and staff to and from the event. To kick this partnership in to first gear, Toyota will host an activation on the Comic Con Cape Town floor which will allow fans to fully experience The Toyota Gaming Engine [TTGE].

“We are thrilled to partner with Toyota, a company that shares our passion for innovation and creativity,” said Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Cape Town. “This partnership will allow us to provide our attendees with a truly unforgettable experience, while also showcasing some of Toyota’s latest and greatest models.”

“Following the announcement of our partnership with Comic Con Africa in September 2022, we are delighted to continue this cooperation with the upcoming Comic Con Cape Town event,” said Glenn Crompton, vice president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM).

Comic Con Cape Town will take place from 27 to 30 April 2023, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of exhibits, merchandise, and interactive experiences, as well as appearances from some of the biggest names in the comic and pop culture world.

People moves

Tractor welcomes new head of group marketing and services to the team

Experienced marketer and outdoor media expert Ruchelle Mouton has been appointed the new head of group marketing and services at Tractor Media Holdings.

With an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Business School (where she won the prestigious New Venture Creation award) and an MA in Research Psychology from Unisa under her belt, Mouton brings with her a wealth of experience in the out of home (OOH) industry.

Describing herself as someone who is both curious and strategic, she is an analytical individual with a solid business mindset coupled with strong creative instincts. Mouton previously occupied the role of group head: marketing services at the Provantage Media Group, where she oversaw brand marketing and audience insights across 10 business units with a core focus on launching audience measurement capability into the business. During her tenure at Provantage, she was also appointed board director for the Out of Home Measurement Council (OMC).

Ad Dynamo by Aleph appoints Carl Jordan regional sales director, Sub Saharan Africa

Ad Dynamo by Aleph, a subsidiary of Aleph Group, Inc. has appointed Carl Jordan to the position of regional sales director. Jordan will be in charge of Ad Dynamo by Aleph’s business strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa’s (SSA) region. He brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having worked at the intersection of media and technology for over two decades.

A key focus will be to grow partner representation, including territory footprint and, by extension, revenues. This includes platform acquisition and representation, country launches, and advertiser and agency engagements.

“I am excited to work for a global company that is serving both developed and emerging countries and understands the link between growing the SSA region’s digital ecosystem and social impact. I’m especially pleased about the opportunity to educate businesses about the efficiency of digital channels, as well as to collaborate with the telcos, to make it more cost effective, for consumers to access the digital economy,” said Jordan.

SA’s Jorja Wilkins part of WOO’s new Sustainability Task Force

The World Outdoor Organisation’s task force is led by BlowUP Media’s Katrin Robertson. Primedia Outdoor’s Jorja Wilkins has been appointed to the team.

The other members are: Adam Green from Broadsign Reach in Canada, Dentsu Global Head of OOH Ben Milne, the US OAAA’s Jeff Jan, Judd Guthmiller of Daktronics, Kai-Marcus Thäsler from Germany’s FAW e.V. OOH trade association, JCDecaux Chief Sustainability & Quality Officer Lénaïc Pineau, Clear Channel UK CMO Martin Corke, Annina B. Bleek, Senior Vice President Solutions Studio, Ströer Media Solutions, Evolve OOH’s Danielle Austin and Omnicom Media Group’s Head of Sustainable Solutions Stephanie Helen Scheller.

The WOO Sustainability Task Force’s mission is to make the global OOH media platform more sustainable and ‘green’. OOH takes an active role in shaping urban spaces and emotionally connecting audiences with powerful messages and therefore has a significant impact on urban societies.

The intention of the Task force is to share innovative ways to maximise the positive impact of OOH platforms and minimise their OOH carbon footprint.

Comic Con Cape Town announces The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham will be joining the festival in April.

Kat Graham is an American actress, singer and dancer who rose to fame for her role as Bonnie Bennett in the hit TV series The Vampire Diaries, as well as starring in Honey 2. More recently, Graham starred in the Netflix original Love in the Villa.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the company of Kat Graham through Q&A session, main stage panels, photo ops, and autograph sessions. Times on these will be made communicated via the Comic Con Cape Town social media platforms.

Algoa FM’s Charlie T flying solo on Saturdays

Popular Algoa FM presenter and aviation enthusiast Charlton Tobias is about to fly solo with his own Saturday morning show between six and nine.

During the week ‘Charlie T’ remains part of the Algoa FM Breakfast team together with Wayne Hart and Lee Duru.

“I am delighted to be hosting Saturday Breakfast which will dispense the same humour and fun with a Saturday twist, accompanied by some giveaways. I am really looking forward being in the hot seat again,” said Tobias.

“It has been a while since I presented my own show as Charlton Tobias (Charlie T) – 2006 in fact,” he added.

Tobias, who has a framed 25-year award – joined Algoa FM in 1997. His list of achievements includes being a teacher and principal, as well as club DJ and martial arts expert.

Business moves

Wavemaker partners with Epic Outdoor to deliver on BMW’s sustainability ambitions

The brand-new BMW X1 is here. How do you know? South Africa’s largest mega-format, solar-powered, LED roadside screen won’t let you forget it.

Since 1 February 2023, commuters travelling northbound on the N1 between Allandale and New Road in Midrand haven’t been able to miss the colossal 400m2 screen advertising BMW’s latest family SUV. The screen’s size and the quality of its display are its most immediately obvious features, but that’s not where the innovation ends. This screen is also entirely solar powered.

“When we spoke to BMW about this launch, they were clear that they wanted a digital screen that would have the biggest possible impact,” said Cheryl Dube, business unit lead at Wavemaker, the international media house behind the placement. “With its robust appearance and technological advances, the new BMW X1 embodies an authentic experience of freedom and independence in day-to-day driving and on longer journeys. Our marketing method needed to reflect the ingenuity of the product.”

The large LED screen aligns with BMW’s ambitions to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030. It takes a substantial amount of strain off the grid by using over 925-kilowatt hours per day of renewable solar power. While this innovation is in keeping with BMW’s ethos, it is also particularly relevant given South Africa’s power struggles and is in line with the global imperative to mitigate the effects of climate change. In eliminating the need for printed formats, BMW is also reducing waste and saving time, money, and energy.

Boomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business

After an extensive pitch process, culminating in a final five agencies being shortlisted to present their strategic and creative visions for the brand, Boomtown has been awarded Wimpy’s above-the-line account.

According to Wimpy’s marketing executive Jacques Cronje, Boomtown impressed with its no-nonsense hard-work ethos while retaining its authenticity and humility. “An excellent match with Wimpy,” he said.

The win is a significant one for Boomtown, whose growing reputation is based on its contribution to the success of some of South Africa’s most iconic brands like Nescafé Ricoffy and Bokomo and its creation of culturally relevant work that connects deeply with the hearts of many of its citizens.

It also demonstrates the positive impact of the agency’s continued investment into talent, diversity, and deep business, brand and consumer insights and expertise.

Cape Town’s Original, Launches Latest Campaign for the Community

Good Hope FM has just launched its latest campaign, showcasing the true meaning of community and belonging, entrenching the brand’s longstanding history in the region.

Ad agency Joe Public Cape Town and design firm SHIFT collaborated on the rebranding campaign, which involved creating a new brand strategy, brand positioning, corporate identity, and a creative launch campaign.

The communication objective was to re-establish the iconic stature of Good Hope FM, as one of Cape Town’s oldest and most loved radio stations. Good Hope FM along with its new look and feel aims to ensure that its listeners continue to feel inspired by the sense of belonging in the community.

“When working on this campaign we wanted to ensure that our efforts demonstrated the positive and true representation of the community, including a multidimensional reflection of diversity amongst people. Good Hope FM is an authentic and aspirational lifestyle platform that brings the community together. We needed to bring this to life in our campaign,” said Brendan Hoffman, ECD, Joe Public Cape Town.

“Because Good Hope FM has always been a big part of the Cape Town community, we wanted to use real Capetonians as the faces and heroes of the campaign when re-establishing them as Cape Town’s original radio station. Each of our Originals brought their uniquely diverse energy and play important roles in their communities, just like Good Hope does.”

The campaign will be flighted across various platforms, including out of home, digital and social media.

Riverbed partners with the GBVF Response Fund to Create Positive Impact

Multiple award-winning agency Riverbed, has won the GBVF Response Fund account. Monalisa Zwambila, CEO and Founder of Riverbed, says the strategic partnership with the Fund is a demonstration of the agency’s purpose-led ambition and belief in the Power of Care, to Create Positive Impact.

“This is a significant win for us on every level,” said Zwambila, “because this partnership sees the realisation of our vision to create a social impact practice that at its core will work with brands and NPO’s to unleash their purpose and inspire action.”

The Fund was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa and plays a critical role in the alleviation of GBVF through research, awareness and partnering with Community Based Organisations. Said Zwambila, “As a female owned and led agency, partnering with the GBVF Response Fund to support their work, means we create work that impacts all women in South Africa, making this account extremely personal for us.

“We understand the magnitude of the task upon us, and this win affirms our steadfast commitment to creating impactful work that matters. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working with the GBVF Response Fund team to make a meaningful difference in our society,” Zwambila concluded.

TCL partners with Arsenal to enhance consumer engagement in EMEA

TCL has announced a new partnership with Arsenal Football Club. The collaboration will give Arsenal supporters in the UK, Middle East and Africa more opportunities to engage with the club, while also increasing TCL’s expanding footprint in sport by becoming the club’s Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner in those markets.



With a mission to Inspire Greatness, TCL understands the impact sport has on people around the world and the new partnership aims to engage supporters around their common passion for football.



TCL will provide Arsenal supporters with exclusive club content and exciting deals on a product range including TVs, white goods and home appliances. Supporters will have the opportunity to participate in competitions and games with the lucky winners receiving official Arsenal gifts and merchandise. TCL will also invite its customers to watch live matches at Emirates Stadium as well as meet and greets with current players and legends.





Uncle.Snitch celebrates another Mars business win

In July 2021, creative digital consultancy Uncle.Snitch was appointed as Royco’s digital and social media agency of record. Royco South Africa is owned by Mars, a global player in petcare, confectionary and food. The organisation believes that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

Fast forward to 2023 and Uncle.Snitch is back with another Mars SSA pitch win, this time notching up the entire Mars portfolio. This win includes the digital management of several high equity FMCG brands, including Orbit, M&Ms, Snickers, Whiskas and Pedigree.

“Another opportunity to pitch on the digital portfolio at Mars was a great confidence boost for us,” said Christopher James, founder and managing director of Uncle.Snitch, “and I believe the win is indicative of our ability as an agency to assemble top-notch multidisciplinary specialists around key business challenges to always go the extra mile.”

Club Med unveils new brand identity

Since 1950 Club Med has been driven by a pioneering spirit and has established its position as the inventor of the all-inclusive holiday and kids club concept.

Now, Club Med is revamping its image and updating its artistic direction to continue to maintain its position as the leading brand for all-inclusive, lifestyle and high-end holidays. The revamp sees changes being made to both its communication tools and its resorts worldwide.

A more contemporary, premium style, yet still in keeping with the very essence of what Club Med offers: simplicity, indulgence, nature and freedom. This new design has been developed by Club Med’s internal teams in collaboration with creative studio Bleu.paris around three creative principles:

Simplicity: Less is more

Personality: A strong and unique style

Exclusivity: A more premium approach

The new corporate identity features reinterpreted and harmonised logos, a brand new colour palette inspired by elements of plants and the Earth, and new typography with a more pronounced look.

Making moves

Daily Maverick confirms speakers for The Gathering: Earth Edition

In just under two months The Gathering: Earth Edition will take the stage at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Come experience Daily Maverick live.

So, who can you expect to see? Here are just a few of our speakers who we’re excited to announce:

The Gathering 2022 sold out and we don’t want our Insiders missing out on one of your most popular benefits. (In other words, stop hitting the snooze button!)

The details:

Date: Friday, 26 May 2023

Time: 9am-6pm

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Tickets: R500 R250

Promo code: GATHERINGEARTHMI2023

(And how to use it: click here)

